Advertisement
How Viktor Orban's Hungary Is Linked To American Conservatism47:22Play
Listen: Hungary's a textbook case for democracy in decline. Is America next?
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson just spent a week broadcasting from Budapest, Hungary.
Journalist Sarah Posner says Carlson is a latecomer in the relationship between Orban and the American right.
“In 2008, he hired an American Republican political consultant Arthur Finkelstein to help plot his return to power," Posner says. "Orban returned to power in 2010 and has been running and governing to a certain extent on Arthur Finkelstein’s advice.”
Now, Posner says, it's Orban who's offering a model for U.S. conservatives.
Today, On Point: Hungarian authoritarianism, American conservatism.
Guests
Sarah Posner, investigative journalist and reporting fellow at Type Investigations. Author of “Unholy: Why White Evangelicals Worship At The Altar Of Donald Trump." (@sarahposner)
Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)
More from WBUR
This program aired on August 10, 2021.
Jonathan Chang Associate Producer, On Point
Jonathan is an associate producer at On Point.
Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.
Advertisement
Advertisement