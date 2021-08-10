Listen: Hungary's a textbook case for democracy in decline. Is America next?

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson just spent a week broadcasting from Budapest, Hungary.

Journalist Sarah Posner says Carlson is a latecomer in the relationship between Orban and the American right.

“In 2008, he hired an American Republican political consultant Arthur Finkelstein to help plot his return to power," Posner says. "Orban returned to power in 2010 and has been running and governing to a certain extent on Arthur Finkelstein’s advice.”

Now, Posner says, it's Orban who's offering a model for U.S. conservatives.

Today, On Point: Hungarian authoritarianism, American conservatism.

Guests

Sarah Posner, investigative journalist and reporting fellow at Type Investigations. Author of “Unholy: Why White Evangelicals Worship At The Altar Of Donald Trump." (@sarahposner)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)