The Longest War: Part III

The Longest War: Rep. Barbara Lee's 20-Year Fight Against War In Afghanistan47:34
September 09, 2021
Rep. Walter Jones, R-N.C.; and Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., listen to Army Lt. Col. Danny Davis spoke at a discussion in support of expedited withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. (Chris Maddaloni/CQ Roll Call)
This is Part III in our series The Longest War.

On Sept. 14, 2001, Representative Barbara Lee was the only member of Congress to vote no on the Afghanistan war resolution.

"I am convinced that military action will not prevent further acts of international terrorism against the United States," she said at the time.

So how did the past 20 years change her and her country?

Today, On Point: Our series The Longest War continues with a conversation with Representative Barbara Lee.

Guest

Rep. Barbara Lee, representative for California’s 13th congressional district. She’s been in Congress since 1998. (@RepBarbaraLee)

This program aired on September 9, 2021.

