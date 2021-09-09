Advertisement
The Longest War: Part III
The Longest War: Rep. Barbara Lee's 20-Year Fight Against War In Afghanistan47:34Play
This is Part III in our series The Longest War.
On Sept. 14, 2001, Representative Barbara Lee was the only member of Congress to vote no on the Afghanistan war resolution.
"I am convinced that military action will not prevent further acts of international terrorism against the United States," she said at the time.
So how did the past 20 years change her and her country?
Today, On Point: Our series The Longest War continues with a conversation with Representative Barbara Lee.
Guest
Rep. Barbara Lee, representative for California’s 13th congressional district. She’s been in Congress since 1998. (@RepBarbaraLee)
This program aired on September 9, 2021.
