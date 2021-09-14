On Point

In 'This Land,' A Custody Trial Over Native Children Heads To The Supreme Court47:35
September 14, 2021
Parts of a federal law giving Native American families preference in the adoption of Native American children were effectively struck down Tuesday, April 6, 2021 by a sharply divided federal appeals court, a defeat for tribal leaders who said the 1978 law was important to protecting their families and culture. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)
A custody trial in Texas involving a Native American child and white foster parents caught journalist Rebecca Nagle’s eye.

But every time she pulled at a thread, the story got bigger ... then much bigger and more important.

"It was months of feeling like my head was exploding," she says. "Every time I thought that we had gotten to the bottom of it, the bottom just got lower.”

Today, On Point: We hear what Rebecca Nagle uncovered. It's a custody trial, now headed to the Supreme Court, that's just the visible tip of a nationwide effort to take land and resources away from Native tribes.

Guest

Rebecca Nagle, Cherokee writer and activist. Host of the podcast This Land. (@rebeccanagle)

This program aired on September 14, 2021.

Stefano Kotsonis Senior Producer, On Point
Stefano Kotsonis is a senior producer for WBUR's On Point.

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

