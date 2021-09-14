Advertisement
In 'This Land,' A Custody Trial Over Native Children Heads To The Supreme Court47:35Play
A custody trial in Texas involving a Native American child and white foster parents caught journalist Rebecca Nagle’s eye.
But every time she pulled at a thread, the story got bigger ... then much bigger and more important.
"It was months of feeling like my head was exploding," she says. "Every time I thought that we had gotten to the bottom of it, the bottom just got lower.”
Today, On Point: We hear what Rebecca Nagle uncovered. It's a custody trial, now headed to the Supreme Court, that's just the visible tip of a nationwide effort to take land and resources away from Native tribes.
Guest
Rebecca Nagle, Cherokee writer and activist. Host of the podcast This Land. (@rebeccanagle)
This program aired on September 14, 2021.
Stefano Kotsonis Senior Producer, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
