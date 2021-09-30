I actually didn't know what an MLM was before I joined one. I just saw my friend posting about it and she was talking about money that she was personally making. At the time, my husband had just gone to active duty and we were at our first duty station and so we were sharing a car.

[Tape from Jessica's It Works marketing videos]: "Anyway, so I tried this wrap and in the morning I took it off and I was like holy crap. It works. It really works!"

It Works sells a variety of ... what they call health and wellness products. They were initially known for their skinny wrap, is what they call it. So it's just a wrap you put on that allegedly contours you.

[Tape from Jessica's It Works marketing videos]: "Hey guys, I just wanted to make a quick video and tell you guys my why. Why I decided to join It Works and why I do what I do."

My name is Jessica Hickson. I am 30 years old. I currently live in St. Louis area and I was a part of It Works for five years.

When she left It Works in 2020, she lost everything: her income, friends and daily routine. In January of this year, with encouragement from her neighbor, she began sharing her experience on YouTube. Below, she tells her story:

Jessica Hickson runs a successful YouTube channel where she shares about her experience with multi-level marketing schemes (MLMs), and warns others about the perils of MLMs.

I was nannying here and there, but other than that, it was really hard for me to work outside of the house with his schedule. So I thought, if this is my friend and I know her personally and she's making money with it, then I might as well give it a shot because I can't work outside of the house really anyway. I was like, all right, let's do this. I'm going to do whatever it takes. I did research on how to be successful.

I think the difference in my story and other people's stories when they were in MLMs is that the majority of people we know lose money. But the difference with me was that I was bringing in more money than I could have ever imagined bringing in with a regular job. And so that was a large part of me ... sticking it out. Because I thought if I'm making this amount of money, other people can, too.

I saw red flags along the way. But when you're surrounded by everyone who believes the same thing, you're taught to turn off that voice inside your head that it's telling you these are red flags, you need to run away.

We didn't actually have to, like, carry an inventory, which is one of their big selling points. However, with that being said, we were highly encouraged to keep product on hand in case someone wanted to buy it off hand or to show that you were using the products. And a lot of leaders wouldn't even speak to someone beneath them if they weren't running their monthly auto shipment.

The compensation plan was structured in such a way that if you weren't maintaining ranks, you weren't getting bonuses and you weren't making a significant income. So a lot of people had a huge incentive at the end of the month to buy a bulk order of products in order to maintain that rank so that their paycheck wasn't cut in half the next month.

The biggest thing with the products is that they're all made out to be a quick fix. I have a before and after photo that is floating around, it works because I did have good results with the products. But the problem with it is that they are leaving out huge details about my weight loss. So in the before photo, I had just had my daughter. And I had two babies in two years.

And I wouldn't go as far as to say that I had an eating disorder in the photos that are circulating of me right now. But I would say that there were times that I went a little more hungry than I should have or I worked out far too much, you know, just to have those before and after photos to show people that my products are working.

My husband was deploying. And at the time I had, I think, a two and three year old. And so the months leading up to his deployment, I just wanted to spend with my family. I didn't get on any of our team calls, which we had one weekly. And so my husband ended up leaving.

I was talking to my upline shortly after. She had called to do like a check in on me and just say, how are things going? And at that point it was very fresh and new, him leaving. So I was a wreck. I was just crying. I was like, I don't know how I'm going to do this.

And then at the end of the call, she just said, OK, well, I just wanted to let you know that I have removed you as a leader in our team page because we need someone who's going to lead by example. And you're not doing that right now.

Everything that someone above me said was taken as fact.

[ARCHIVAL TAPE] It Works promo video: "It always works. Everything about our company works. The compensation plan works. The people work, we work, the products, all of the above. I love this company."

So even if I truly in my heart believed that it wasn't true, I had to portray it in a way that it was true for my team. And then once you do that so much, you start to believe it yourself.

[ARCHIVAL TAPE] It Works promo video: "The biggest obstacle everybody needs to overcome is your belief in yourself."

MLMs would not exist if they weren't able to tell any lies at all.

