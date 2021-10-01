Advertisement
The Prime Effect
The Prime Effect: Live from CitySpace72:59Play
Our series The Prime Effect explores the ways Amazon is changing how we live, work and shop.
In a bonus episode live from CitySpace, host Meghna Chakrabarti and senior editor Dorey Scheimer give you a behind-the-scenes breakdown of what they learned while producing the eight-part series.
Guests
Joshua McNichols, reporter at KUOW, covering the “growing pains” beat—the nexus of housing, transportation, urban planning and the economy. Host of KUOW’s podcast Primed about Amazon. (@joshuamcnichols)
Tim Bray, senior principal technologist, then VP and distinguished engineer at Amazon Web Services from December 2014 to May 2020. He quit Amazon due to moral concerns about the treatment of warehouse workers. (@timbray)
Watch the show:
This program aired on October 1, 2021.
Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.
Dorey Scheimer Senior Editor, On Point
Dorey Scheimer is a senior editor at On Point.
Advertisement
Advertisement