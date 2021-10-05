President Biden says the Democratic deadlock on Capitol Hill will be solved.

Recall that Biden wanted to spend some 3.5 trillion dollars over ten years, or about $350 billion dollars a year on things like health care and child care.

That figure is half the amount Congress is willing to spend on the Defense Department with basically no debate at all.

However, the social spending bill has no Republican support at all, and deep resistance from some key Democrats who say the final price tag has to come down.

How will Democrats navigate shrinking social program dollars – while the need for them grows?

Jennifer Bendery, senior politics reporter at HuffPost. (@jbendery)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Dennis Hoffman, director of the L. William Seidman Research Institute at Arizona State University.

Jim McKay, state coordinator at Prevent Child Abuse WV.