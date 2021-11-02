The Supreme Court is taking on its first major Second Amendment case in over a decade:

“2008, DC vs. Heller. That was the case that established that Americans can carry a gun for self-defense," Jennifer Mascia says. "And the 2010 case McDonald v. Chicago applied that ruling not just to DC but to the states. So, the one thing that has not been addressed is – can we carry a gun outside of the home?”

Well, tomorrow, the Court hears argument in a case that could answer that question.

“I think it’s fair to say this is the Second Amendment case that gun rights advocates have been waiting for for over a decade," Darrell A.H. Miller says.

Today, On Point: We take a look at the case — New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen, and why the court's decision could have an impact on state gun laws across the country.

Guests

Jennifer Mascia, news writer at The Trace. (@JenniferMascia)

Darrell A.H. Miller, co-director of the Duke Center for Firearms Law. Professor of Law at Duke Law School. Co-author of "The Positive Second Amendment."

The Trace: "The Supreme Court’s Next Big Gun Case, Explained" — "On April 26, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge to New York State’s concealed carry laws."

Washington Post: "Conservatives sound like anti-racists — when the cause is gun rights" — "Gun rights have gone woke, if the briefs filed in the Supreme Court’s pending case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen, are any indication."