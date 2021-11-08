There’s a tragic irony to climate change, according to New York Magazine editor David Wallace-Wells:

“The rich countries of the world ... that have produced this warming, they’re not in such hot parts of the world," he says. "The Global South in particular are being hit much more intensely, and they bare very little responsibility for the crisis.”

Wallace-Wells says the U.S. would not be where it is today if not for a century spent burning fossil fuels.

"You could really closely correlate their economic and even geopolitical standing with how much they’ve done to the planet," he adds.

So how can America grapple with the implications of climate change? Wallace-Wells says only through an honest and moral reckoning:

"[It] requires those of us in these rich and powerful countries to leverage that wealth and that power towards helping those who are suffering the most from our pollution," he says.

Today, On Point: David Wallace-Wells makes the case for climate reparations.

Guests

Riton Quiah, field coordinator and producer based in Bangladesh who’s worked with the BBC, Wall Street Journal, National Geographic and many more news outlets. (@fixerBD)

David Wallace-Wells, deputy editor of New York Magazine. Author of "The Uninhabitable Earth." (@dwallacewells)

Also Featured

Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò, assistant professor of philosophy at Georgetown University.

Colleen Swan, interim city administrator in Kivalina, Alaska.

From The Reading List

New York Magazine: "Climate Reparations" — "The math is as simple as the moral claim. We know how much carbon has been emitted and by which countries, which means we know who is most responsible and who will suffer most and that they are not the same."