What are kids learning about climate change in schools?

Journalist Katie Worth pored over curriculum and visited classrooms across the country and found that students' climate education was often being hindered by corporate and political influences.

"We would like to think that schools are kind of some ideologically neutral place where kids just learn the facts about the world," Worth says. "And that's just not true."

Today, On Point: Corporate influence and climate change, in the classroom.

Guests

Katie Worth, reporter covering science, politics and their intersections. Author of "Miseducation: How Climate Change is Taught in America." (@katieworth)

Kristen Del Real, science teacher at Chico Junior High School in Chico, California.

Deb Morrison, learning scientist working in areas of climate and anti-oppression design based research at the University of Washington. (@educatordeb)

Book Excerpt

Excerpted from Miseducation: How Climate Change is Taught in America by Katie Worth with permission from Columbia Global Reports.