Just guess how many major corporate mergers or acquisitions took place globally last year, with a merger value of more than $100 million? Just guess. Take a second. Do you have a number? Was it more than a thousand? Because that's the answer. Total transaction value: $1.4 trillion. Which is just off 2015's high of $1.5 trillion in global mergers, according to a report from the consulting and advisory firm Willis Towers Watson. Well, last month, on January 18th, to be precise, Microsoft announced its latest acquisition, and it's a big one.

CHAKRABARTI: Of course, that is subject to debate, which is why we're having this series this week. But what isn't debatable? There's been a veritable frenzy of corporate consolidation recently in this country. A lot of it has been relatively hidden from view. Yesterday, we talked about how just four companies control almost 90% of the meatpacking market in the United States. And it's not just in agriculture. M&A fervor is everywhere, worldwide.

LINA KHAN [Tape]: Monopolies are bad. Not simply because they threaten to, you know, lead to higher consumer prices or even necessarily undermine productivity and growth. But monopolies are bad because they're bad for democracy.

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: This is On Point. I'm Meghna Chakrabarti. Welcome to day two of our special weeklong series, More than money: The cost of monopolies in America , where we're taking a close look at this rather sweeping statement made by the current chair of the Federal Trade Commission, Lina Khan.

CHAKRABARTI: A lot, but maybe not so much after the Times bought it. Sorry. Well, Dina, hang on here for just a second, because we've got to take a quick break. And this is part two of our weeklong series called More than money: The cost of monopolies in America . And today, we're taking a special look at the tech sector. Specifically, through this giant merger proposal between Microsoft and Activision-Blizzard. Because it really is kind of a test case for Lina Khan's theory of a new definition of harm when it comes to monopolies.

BASS: Sure. Or, you know, you buy a Battle Pass. It's a completely different model than than it used to be in gaming. And as for the three billion, that's a change, also. When I started covering Xbox, video games weren't niche, but they were confined to a certain demographic. And Microsoft, and Sony and Nintendo to the lesser extent, because they've always had a broader demographic, tried to figure out how to broaden that. Now, I mean, I don't know. How many people are playing Wordle.

BASS: No, I don't think so. And there's a fair amount of commerce in gaming as well. This whole notion, again, people are starting to talk about this metaverse, that you could buy things in it. People have been doing that in video game communities for a long time. I don't know ... if you have a kid who plays Minecraft.

CHAKRABARTI: In Nadella's announcement there last month. I mean, he talked about the scope and basically the reach of gaming around the world. You talked about how there's some three billion gamers now. Expected to be, you know, four or five or six. And he says eventually, we could reach the whole world. Which is absolutely fascinating here because the other language that he sort of talked into here, it wasn't just about gaming. He also talked about the possibility of commerce. Can you talk about, am I wrong to sort of have that word jump out at me?

And the strategy has been not just to sell the consoles and to sell the games, but this monthly video game subscription called Game Pass that gives you hundreds of games for one monthly fee. And one of the plays here in the Activision deal, as well as their acquisition a year ago of Bethesda and ZeniMax, was to get more content for Game Pass. And that will be why when Microsoft goes in to argue this deal to regulators, they will say not only are we not harming consumers with higher prices, but we're giving them more value. For your same $10 or $15 a month, you can get even more games. That will be their argument.

BASS: Sure. So there's a range on the close. Basically, Microsoft said it will close sometime in its next fiscal year, which starts July 1. So that's somewhere between July 1 this summer, and June 30 next year. So Microsoft actually started in PC games. They were in PC games before they were in console games. Think back to Flight Simulator. That was one of their original games, and they've now revived it. And they have a fairly expansive view of the gaming market, and it's gotten more and more expansive in the last couple of years. Where, you know, early in the days of Xbox, they wanted everyone on console. Now what they're looking for, they don't care where you play your games, they don't care if it's a PC, if it's an Xbox console, if it's on mobile phones, if it's on iPads. But they want to provide that content for you.

CHAKRABARTI: OK, so I understand that if this merger is approved, it would close by some early summer of next year. And I mean, just again, to lay out some of the basics for people who don't fully know. Beyond consoles, how much does Microsoft currently have a presence in gaming?

BASS: No, I was going to say, I mean, what we're seeing is Microsoft both fortifying and boosting existing businesses, and expanding into new areas through acquisitions. That's not new for them, but their frequency of their large deals seems to be accelerating, and their effectiveness seems to be there. And that may be why regulators are also starting to take notice. If you look back at the 2000's and the early teens, Microsoft's deals were often more likely to raise eyebrows from investors and regulators because they didn't seem to work out that well. But under Nadella and CFO Amy Hood, the deal strategy's been a lot more savvy. And to the extent that it's more effective, that will get regulators attention as well.

And in terms of Microsoft's acquisition history. So first of all, it's important to remember that Microsoft is in a reasonably luxurious position compared to the other four Big Tech companies. Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook, now Meta. Those companies have been much more heavily scrutinized by regulators, so they haven't been able to do these kinds of large deals. And Microsoft itself has poked at some of those companies. The clip of Satya Nadella that you began the show with, where he talks about friction. He isn't saying it overtly, but based on what Microsoft said that day to me and to others — and what they said before — what he's talking about there is the Apple App Store and Google's App Store, as well.

And that's an area where Microsoft has been very far behind. And if you look towards the future, everyone's talking about the metaverse. Let's be honest, none [know] what that actually means. But Satya Nadella mentioned the metaverse as a motivation for this deal, as well as a deal that would help position Microsoft well with different communities of gamers that could eventually be a metaverse community. So there's both a [current] play and a future play.

BASS: Sure. So it's a $69 billion deal. It's more than two times, three times as big as Microsoft's last biggest purchase, which was its acquisition of LinkedIn for about $26 billion. It's also just, you know, by far the biggest games deal for Microsoft, for the entire industry. It's a takeover of a storied and very large game publisher. Activision was actually the original third party game publisher, when they were founded to make games for the Atari. That's how far back they go. And if this deal is completed, it would make Microsoft the number three video game company in the world, behind Tencent and Sony. It also gets Microsoft into mobile gaming. You mentioned Candy Crush, because Activision owns King.

CHAKRABARTI: Definitely the before times, if we put it that way. So then give us some context then. How large is this proposed merger between Microsoft and Activision-Blizzard vis-a-vis Microsoft's own history of acquisitions?

CHAKRABARTI: So that makes the Microsoft Activision merger, in a sense, a test case for Khan's theory of monopolies. In the modern economy, do they behave in ways that might not harm consumers, but are as bad as she says for democracy? Joining us now is Dina Bass. She's a tech reporter and Seattle bureau chief for Bloomberg News, joins us from Seattle. Dina, welcome to On Point.

JONATHAN KANTER [Tape]: The attorney general remarked just earlier this month that too many industries have become too consolidated over time. We need to understand why, and think carefully about how our merger analysis tools can do better to prevent this problem from getting even worse.

LINA KHAN [Tape]: Major technological and economic changes, meanwhile, have led to shifts in how businesses compete and grow, creating new interconnections and dynamics across multiple dimensions. For us to accurately detect and analyze potentially illegal transactions in the modern economy, ensuring that our merger guidelines reflect these new realities is critical.

CHAKRABARTI: Too much friction. Reduce constraints. Free flow of commerce across every end point. Basically, Nadella invokes familiar logic there of 'consumers will benefit, the company will profit, so everybody wins.' But if you're Lina Khan, the current chair of the FTC, you hear something different. You hear a tech company justifying its radical expansion across many sectors in a way that might not harm consumers, but might harm societies. So coincidentally, just hours after Microsoft's Activision announcement, Lina Khan and the DOJ's Antitrust Division assistant attorney general Jonathan Kanter held a joint press conference to announce their plans to modernize federal merger guidelines.

CHAKRABARTI: The monster merger comes after an already very active period for Microsoft. Within the past year alone, the company acquired companies in diverse sectors. Such as speech recognition for the health care system, education and 5G networking, among others. The Activision deal, if approved, would expand Microsoft's reach even further. In that January 18th announcement, Nadella envisioned a river of entertainment where content and commerce flow freely. A world of quote 'fewer constraints on distribution and that removing those barriers will only become more important as the digital and physical worlds come together in the metaverse.'

SATYA NADELLA [Tape]: Activision-Blizzard is one of the premier game publishers worldwide, and their mission to connect and engage the world through epic entertainment is deeply aligned with our own. Together, our ambition is to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet. But too much friction still exists today between content consumption and commerce. We need to make it easier for people to connect and play great games wherever, whenever and however they want.

CHAKRABARTI: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announcing the largest acquisition in the company's history, and the largest ever in the video gaming industry. Activision-Blizzard is the maker of some of the most popular games in the world. Everything from Candy Crush to Call of Duty, all irresistible to Microsoft. And Nadella says why.

CHAKRABARTI: This is On Point, I'm Meghna Chakrabarti. And today it's part two of our weeklong series called More than money: The cost of monopolies in America. And today, we're taking a look at the tech sector through the story of the ongoing attempt of Microsoft to purchase in an all-cash deal for $69 billion, gaming giant Activision-Blizzard. And when I say ongoing attempt, it's because it has to go through federal approval. And we'll talk about the chances of Microsoft gaining that approval in a few minutes. But I'm joined today by Dina Bass. She's tech reporter and Seattle bureau chief for Bloomberg News, who's been covering Microsoft for about 20 years, and joins us from Seattle.

Dina, I want to just put again the size of this merger into context, in comparison to other sort of big deals in tech in recent years. For example, I'm seeing here that when Facebook bought WhatsApp, that was $19 billion. T-Mobile and Sprint, when they merged, $26 billion. Back when Amazon bought Whole Foods, $13 billion. And way back when, that tiny little $1 billion purchase of when Facebook bought Instagram. It seems like the coins you can find under the couch these days, in comparison to the $69 billion Microsoft is paying for Activision.

So we're talking about giant sums of money in the tech sector here, but specifically with Microsoft. Can you tell us more about their activity, their merger or their acquisition activity over the past year? And some of the companies they've bought and why? Because it's outside of, sort of what I would say is, quote-unquote traditional tech, right?

BASS: Sure. So, first of all, everybody is caught up in the eye watering sum on the price tag on Activision. But I would point out that some of the deals you just mentioned happened a couple of years ago. And think about what the stock market has done since then and the dramatic increase in Microsoft, Facebook, meta, et cetera, and their market valuation. Well, Facebook come down a bit. But everyone's market cap is up. So that's part of why the deal prices are going up.

But you know, I think the thing that you have to remember for Microsoft again, we all have sticker shock around this deal. And they've done some other large ones in the past year. We talked before about Nuance, the health care AI company, as well as ZeniMax, another game company. But generally speaking, most of what Microsoft does is smaller deals. So every year, and this past year is no different, they purchased about a baker's dozen or more of smaller companies, that are small enough that they don't disclose the value, but they can be really strategic for Microsoft.

You mentioned some of them at the top of the hour, but you know, in the past year alone, Microsoft has purchased several computer security firms, a platform for students to connect with tutors and academic subjects, as well as hobbies. You know, a piece of software that mines supplier data to give some of Microsoft customers information on things like contract and purchase orders.

They bought an in-browser app for creating and editing videos, and a company that works on online content moderation and safety. I wouldn't say these are outside tech, because everything Microsoft does is some amount of hardware. They're in tech. But they're in this ever broadening set of areas. So, you know, in the last, Microsoft's always been interested in computer security, but it's now a $15 billion business for them, and you've seen them get more and more into that. You've seen them focus more on enhancing their cloud business so that they can better rival Amazon's cloud business. They've been in education for the history of the company, but again, they're getting more and more into different areas. They're looking for ways to enhance their Teams chat app, which is the Slack rival.

So they just continue to try to dramatically expand. And a lot of it is these smaller deals, where they acquire promising technology, promising employees. And that's a question that the FTC has raised before, not just with Microsoft. You mentioned Facebook, Instagram. There's been this look at the FTC, even before Lina Khan, at whether there are deals that regulators are missing. Either because they're small enough that they fall under the historical threshold of what regulators look at, or because they're entries into new markets. So they don't fall into that traditional example of, Hey, this company is consolidating power in an existing market.

CHAKRABARTI: And that is exactly the thing that, you know, even if it's come before. Lina Khan's being more vocal about, I would say, than previous FTC chairs. I mean, she's sort of centered her post journalism career on that exact thing. So you've given us the perfect segue, Dina, for me to introduce our next guest into the conversation. Bill Kovacic joins us from Washington. He's a professor of law and policy and director of the Competition Law Center at the George Washington University Law School. He's also former chair of the FTC, served in that position from March 2008 to 2009. And also served as a member of the FTC from 2006 to 2011. Professor Kovacic, welcome to you.

BILL KOVACIC: Great to see you, Meghna, and great to be here. Thank you.

CHAKRABARTI: OK, so first of all, professor, if I could. I want to just play a cut from something that Chair Khan said last month. And this was after Microsoft announced the Activision deal. She was talking with the New York Times' Kara Swisher and CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin. And while she couldn't directly talk about the FTC's scrutinizing of the Microsoft Activision deal, because it's ongoing, she was asked this question about how some traditionally overlooked acquisitions ... might be considered a new kind of monopoly power in Khan's view. And here's what she said.

LINA KHAN [Tape]: The FTC, under my predecessor, initiated a study of these acquisitions to try to understand what did we miss and what can we be learning to make sure that we are identifying accurately what types of deals may be illegal. Even if they're not mapping on to the traditional way that we might have been looking at this.

CHAKRABARTI: So first of all, Professor Kovacic, can you give us a definition of that traditional way that Lina Khan talked about? And what was the traditional way of looking at it?

KOVACIC: A traditional framework would ask the question that Dina was posing before. Which is, does a merger increase concentration among firms that produce the same product or service? Does it involve a combination of firms that could be considered to be direct rivals? And generally speaking, under the traditional framework, there was a great deal of latitude given to incumbent firms, large companies, to acquire new capabilities. Unless there was a confidence sense that the firm being acquired could emerge as a rival. That's why Facebook-Instagram has attracted so much attention.

Where the second guess that's taking place now, the reflection is if Facebook had not bought Instagram, would Instagram have evolved to become a significant social network on its own? And what the FTC chair is suggesting is that we're going to look more closely at the acquisition by a large enterprise of promising new ideas, small companies, that have the capacity, perhaps to grow and evolve in ways that would stimulate broad competition across the market. So a basic change that is embedded in her comments is greater scrutiny of acquisitions that could stifle the emergence of nascent threats to the existing order.

CHAKRABARTI: But of course, those same large companies would argue that it is the acquisition that would allow the idea to flourish, right? Because of their scale, their resources, etc. That perhaps they would be able to give those promising new ideas a leg up.

KOVACIC: Precisely right. And in the conflict that's taking place in the courtroom coming up between Facebook and the FTC. Facebook's argument is going to be we did not bury Instagram, we did not bury WhatsApp. We propelled them into a higher orbit. And what you have in front of you is our demonstrated success in elevating their presence, and extending their services to a wider group of users. And so you have something that you can observe directly that happened, that arguably was favorable.

And the alternative vision is another reality in which things might have been better. So how do we know it would have been better? So the firms in question are making exactly the argument you've made, which is we do not stifle these ideas. We inject vitality in them, and make them much more broadly available. It's a comment that Dina was making about the Microsoft chair's vision of making these capabilities universally available. That's a major theme of their acquisition strategy and others.

CHAKRABARTI: Well, so Dina, let me turn back to you. For Microsoft specifically, is that what Microsoft has been doing, sort of pumping resources into these, the smaller acquisitions that you were talking about? Or do they buy and bury sometimes?

BASS: They do both. In some cases they, you know, I mean, it's a large deal, but they've injected a lot of resources into LinkedIn. They've injected a lot of resources into GitHub, and both of those were companies that were having some challenges when Microsoft acquired them. But certainly they've bought some office mobile apps. You know, I can think of one, the email app, which they injected a lot of resources into it, is now kind of the underpinning for Microsoft's own mobile phone email app.

But another one, the task app that they bought, they buried. You know, it's another great area to consider what Bill is saying. Is what is happening in the AI startup space. And this is both Microsoft acquisitions, but also companies like Amazon, and Facebook and Apple and Google. You know, we did a story about a year and a half ago when the FTC was looking at these smaller deals that they might have missed. And we called it, you know, Big Tech swallows all of the AI startups. Because over a 10 year period, over 60 AI startups have been bought by the largest U.S. tech companies. And the question then is, If those tech companies buy all of those companies, how could one of those possibly emerge to be a rival, to be the next Microsoft, to be the next Facebook?

CHAKRABARTI: Excellent question. So Bill, let me just turn back to you here for a second. When Lina Khan talks about those traditional ways that we've defined monopolies, she's essentially saying that we need to start thinking of nontraditional ways. So, I mean, put your FTC hat back on. How do you look at the Microsoft Activision proposed merger?

KOVACIC: Well, one of the challenging things that the FTC chair mentioned, was how we are trying to understand what's taking place in these sectors. I thought Dina did a wonderful job of laying out the complex, newly forming relationships that take place across a variety of different technologies. One thing that the FTC will be trying to do in this transaction, and others involving tech, is simply to understand what's happening in the sector. Where is commercial activity going? Where is innovation going? And how does allowing a deal or blocking a deal inspire greater rivalry, imagination in that process? I sense in the FTC chair's comments, what Lina Khan has said is we're still trying to figure that out. So that's a big challenge in looking at this transaction.

So one ingredient of the evaluation that the FTC staff will be doing is, Where is this sector going now? If we block this deal, how might it evolve? What are the alternative paths that innovation and rivalry might take in this area? So that's one big challenge, is simply what's going on? And what are the alternative paths? That puts a lot of pressure on the capacity of the agencies, with the resources they have, with the people they have, to do the kind of forward looking assessment. That puts you in a position to think about what life would look like if you do or did not allow this deal to go ahead. Well, that's a really hard challenge.

CHAKRABARTI: I do also want to ask about just again trying to understand this theoretical shift that we're exploring here, at least that some people, Lina Khan, the assistant attorney general you heard there, talking about rethinking what monopolies mean. ... How would a company like Microsoft is doing, buying a lot of little companies, occasionally a huge one, how does that differ from, you know, a traditional, more easily understandable conglomerate per se? Like, you know, if Unilever can make every product in half of a grocery store, practically. ... Is there any difference between that and what companies like Microsoft are doing?

KOVACIC: I think there's a reassessment of what conglomerate structures mean for competition, for the economy. By conglomerate, especially using the main models that emerged in the 1960s and 1970s, you had firms that achieved great corporate size. By buying largely unrelated enterprises. You might have a company that ran a chain of hotels, owned a steel mill, a golf course and sold tangerines. Not a lot link those different activities together.

And essentially, what the firm was saying is we the board can manage all these assets better as a portfolio than individual firms could manage them on their own. The interesting question here is whether or not there are in fact, closer relationships across the range of capabilities and business interests that the large tech companies have. So that they are not completely unrelated enterprises, but the assembly of a collection of different complementary capabilities. Content and equipment. Different types of content put you in a position to exert significant market control over time.

What is interesting to me in hearing Jonathan Kanter and Lina Khan discuss these things, is notice the extent to which they're saying we are rethinking this. It almost suggests that we don't really know exactly what methodology we're going to use. We've identified the problem. But the analytical technology to make that operate, to make our larger concerns operational, is something we are having to construct right now, at the same time that we're looking at these transactions. So it's a challenge in a way of building the house and living in the house at the same time.

CHAKRABARTI: Dina Bass, what do you think about that?

BASS: Well, I think there's a couple of other things, maybe to think about as well. What's the concentration, or is there a concentration in the labor force here? If you have a certain number of highly successful tech companies, do they dominate the market for the best engineers? When you look again at artificial intelligence, we've already heard complaints from start ups that in order to run artificial intelligence models, you need significant and very pricey compute power. Can only the biggest companies field that bill? How does that work? If we go back to our original example of the video game industry, what happens to independent video game designers and developers?

You have all of these independent studios that build video games. Are they going to be able to fund those? Are they going to be able to publish those if too much of the market is controlled by the very large video game companies, by the very large publishers? I think there is a number of issues that regulators are going to want to consider here. But as Bill is saying, they have to figure out how they're going to do that, within the context of existing laws and regulations. Or do they need new laws passed? Obviously, Congress is discussing some of those, but what's the mechanism under which they can address all of these issues?

CHAKRABARTI: Because Lina Khan in that cut we played said, Are these things illegal? Well, I mean, within the bounds of current law is the question that has to be asked. So again, do we have to expand the bounds of law? And we'll take a look at that when we come back.