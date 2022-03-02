On Point
What Putin's destruction of Grozny in 1999 means for Ukraine now47:33
March 02, 2022
Residents of Grozny dig through rubble of destroyed buildings to salvage whole bricks to repair their destroyed houses following the siege and takeover by Russian forces this year in Grozny, May 26, 1995. (AP Photo/Sergei Karpukhin)
On Tuesday, even Volodymyr Zelenskyy's translator could not hold back his feelings as the Ukrainian President described Russian destruction in Ukraine.

But as Ukraine resists, the Russian military could regroup. Britain's Prime Minister said of Vladimir Putin:

"His only instinct is going to be to double down and to try and 'Grozny-fy' Kyiv, if you know what I mean," Boris Johnson said.

And what does Johnson mean? In 1999, Vladimir Putin ordered the complete destruction of the Chechen capital of Grozny.

The Russian military laid waste to Grozny, killing tens of thousands of civilians. In Putin's own words, his troops "fulfilled their task to the end."

Today, On Point: Lessons from Grozny then, for Ukraine now.

Guests

Andrew Harding, BBC Africa correspondent. He has worked as a foreign correspondent for 30 years. Much of his work has been in conflict zones, and the first war he covered was in Chechnya. (@AndrewWJHarding)

Michael Kofman, director of Russia studies at CNA, a nonprofit research and analysis organization. Author of the Russia Military Analysis blog. (@KofmanMichael)

Paul Stronski, senior fellow in Carnegie’s Russia and Eurasia program. Formerly, he was senior analyst for Russian domestic politics in the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research. (@pstronski)

Also Featured

Thomas Dworzak, photographer who covered both Chechen wars.

This program aired on March 2, 2022.

Hilary McQuilkin Producer, On Point
Hilary McQuilkin is a producer for On Point.

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

