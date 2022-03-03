Advertisement
Tesla and the ethics of self-driving cars47:05Play
Self-driving technology has come a long way in recent years, but it remains far from perfect.
And that's partially because of decisions made — not by the cars — but by programmers.
Tesla recalled 54,000 cars because of a feature built into the car's autopilot that allowed it to roll through stop signs. In other words, it was programmed to break the law.
Today, On Point: Who should regulate the program in self-driving cars?
Guests
Rebecca Heilweil, reporter for Vox, covering emerging technologies, artificial intelligence and logistics. (@rebheilweil)
Matthew Johnson-Roberson, director of the Robotic Institute and professor of robotics at Carnegie Mellon University. Former co-director of the Ford Center for Autonomous Vehicles at the University of Michigan.
Also Featured
John Bernal, former Tesla employee who is beta testing Tesla’s Full Self-Driving on his YouTube channel AI Addict.
From The Reading List
Vox: "Why Tesla won’t stop" — "Tesla announced two massive recalls this week related to issues with its vehicles’ software. One of the recalls ordered Tesla to roll back a self-driving feature that caused the company’s cars to break the law."
This program aired on March 3, 2022.