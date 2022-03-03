On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Here & Now
DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Here & Now
DONATE
On Point
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Radio//On Point

Tesla and the ethics of self-driving cars47:05
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 03, 2022
TwitterfacebookEmail
Ben Rich charges his Tesla vehicle at a super charging station in New Jersey. (KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)
Ben Rich charges his Tesla vehicle at a super charging station in New Jersey. (KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Self-driving technology has come a long way in recent years, but it remains far from perfect.

And that's partially because of decisions made — not by the cars — but by programmers.

Tesla recalled 54,000 cars because of a feature built into the car's autopilot that allowed it to roll through stop signs. In other words, it was programmed to break the law.

Today, On Point: Who should regulate the program in self-driving cars?

Guests

Rebecca Heilweil, reporter for Vox, covering emerging technologies, artificial intelligence and logistics. (@rebheilweil)

Matthew Johnson-Roberson, director of the Robotic Institute and professor of robotics at Carnegie Mellon University. Former co-director of the Ford Center for Autonomous Vehicles at the University of Michigan.

Also Featured

John Bernal, former Tesla employee who is beta testing Tesla’s Full Self-Driving on his YouTube channel AI Addict.

From The Reading List

Vox: "Why Tesla won’t stop" — "Tesla announced two massive recalls this week related to issues with its vehicles’ software. One of the recalls ordered Tesla to roll back a self-driving feature that caused the company’s cars to break the law."

This program aired on March 3, 2022.

Related:

Jonathan Chang Twitter Associate Producer, On Point
Jonathan is an associate producer at On Point.

More…

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Here & Now
/00:00
Close