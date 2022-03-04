Apollinaria Oleinikova is 18-years-old. For most of her life, she was a carefree Muscovite.

"But you know this war, what happened on the 24th of February, it changed everything," she says.

She says Russia has nothing to gain, and everything to lose. So she's publicly protesting, along with other Russians, in Moscow.

"It's ridiculous. I'm speaking up. I'm telling the truth."

In just the past week, Oleinikova's been arrested multiple times by Russian police. Still, she remains undeterred.

"And what do I need to do? Like, shut up about it? I can't."

Today, On Point: Russians on the war being waged in their name.

Guests

Nina Khrushcheva, professor of international affairs at the New School in New York. Great-granddaughter of Nikita Khrushchev, first Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union from 1953 to 1964. Author of several books, including In Putin's Footsteps. (@ninakhrushcheva)

Andrei Soldatov, senior fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis. (@AndreiSoldatov)

Also Featured

Apollinaria Oleinikova, Russian anti-war activist. (@sonoapollinaria)

Arshak Makichyan, Russian anti-war activist. (@MakichyanA)

Anna Shanley, Russian-American listener.

Transcript: Our Interview With Russian Anti-War Activists

On Point spoke with several young Russians, earlier this week. Below is part of our conversation with 27-year-old Arshak Makichyan and 18-year-old Apollinaria Oleinikova.

ARSHAK MAKICHYAN: There is a feeling that there is a silence. ... People continuing their lives as usual, even though there are protests almost every day, police detaining people just for walking on the streets, different signs of protest. And yeah, but there are some people [who] continue their life as usual, and they don't understand what is happening.

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Arshak was a professional violinist. He told us he gave up that career three years ago to become an activist against Putin's government.

MAKICHYAN: If you're doing activism, you're putting in danger everything that you involve. So that's why people mostly cannot afford doing activism, because you have to choose like your family, or like your duty to fight against these evil things.

CHAKRABARTI: Now, Arshak is not the only one in his family whose life trajectory has been drastically altered by Putin's leadership. His wife, 18-year-old Apollinaria Oleinikova, graduated from high school just last spring, and her family imagined her future would be abroad.

APOLLINARIA OLEINIKOVA: I studied in one of the best STEM schools in [Russia] and then apply to American universities. And my parents thought I would become a chemistry scientist. And right now, I'm very actively engaging in activism. And they see all of this, and for them [it's a very radical thing, something that is very unconventional. They cannot understand this. And they're like, very afraid. Because also, like my parents, they're old people and they were born in Soviet Union. And for them like to criticize the government, to be against it, it's very scary.