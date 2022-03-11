Ukrainian ambassador Kristina Kvien says the horrors of Russia's war against Ukraine are forcing some terrible scenarios.

"We’re trying everything we can to make sure it doesn’t lead to World War III, but ultimately that depends on the actions of president Putin."

The U.S. has been here before. The Cold War was defined by the fear of mutually-assured destruction.

“Each action that we took raised the prospect that it might escalate with the Soviet Union into a nuclear war," President John F. Kennedy reflected on the threat of nuclear war.

Today, On Point: Does Russia's invasion of Ukraine signal a new Cold War?

Guests

Mary Elise Sarotte, post-Cold War historian. Professor of historical studies at Johns Hopkins University. Author of Not One Inch: America, Russia, and the Making of Post-Cold War Stalemate. (@e_sarotte)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

William Braun, professor of practice, national security strategy and policy at the Strategic Studies Institute at the U.S. Army War College.

Related Reading

New York Times: "I’m a Cold War Historian. We’re in a Frightening New Era." — "Keep the airspeed, altitude and course steady: That was the mantra for American pilots who regularly encountered Soviet aircraft during the Cold War. And the Soviets often returned the favor."