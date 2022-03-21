When is the last time a former public defender became a justice on the Supreme Court of the United States?

Answer: Never.

"We have valued only certain types of experience going to the bench, which was prosecutorial experience, big firm experience, that somehow they were more judge-like," Nancy Gertner, senior lecturer on law at Harvard Law School, says.

"They could move to neutral. And public defenders could not. And that’s just not true.”

But should she be confirmed, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson would be the first former public defender on a bench full of former prosecutors and corporate lawyers.

And that has some senators worried.

Today, On Point: As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearings get under way, we ask what difference a former public defender would make on the highest court in the land.

Guests

Nancy Gertner, senior lecturer on law at Harvard Law School. Former U.S. federal judge. (@ngertner)

Benjamin Barton, professor of law at the University of Tennessee College of Law. Author of several books, including The Credentialed Court: Inside the Cloistered, Elite World of American Justice. (@benbartonutlaw)

Also Featured

Maya Sen, political scientist and professor of public policy at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government. Co-author of the paper How Judges' Professional Experience Impacts Case Outcomes: An Examination of Public Defenders and Criminal Sentencing. (@maya_sen)