Russia and Ukraine are meeting for talks, even as fighting and bombings continue in cities around Ukraine.

"Every war eventually has a diplomatic conclusion of some sort. And this one will, too," Ret. Lt. Gen. Donald Kerrick says.

But what sort of conclusion?

Today, On Point: Ukraine says it would offer neutrality in exchange for concrete security. Would the U.S. and Europe support that?

We discuss what a Ukraine-Russia peace agreement might look like.

Guests

Ret. Lt. Gen. Donald Kerrick, President Clinton’s personal representative during the Dayton accords negotiations.

Max Seddon, Moscow correspondent for the Financial Times, currently based in Latvia. (@maxseddon)

Dr. Cindy Wittke, specialist in peace treaties at the Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies.

READ: "The Secret History of Dayton" -- U.S. Diplomacy and the Bosnia Peace Process from the National Security Archive