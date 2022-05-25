On Point
On Point
On Point
A school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, gun control and American politics47:07
May 25, 2022
The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller, comforts families outside of the Civic Center following a deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
At least 19 children and two teachers dead at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

It’s the second deadliest school shooting on record. The 212th mass shooting in the U.S. — just this year.

When he addressed the nation last night, President Biden asked the question so many Americans are asking:

"Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why are we letting this happen?"

This hour, On Point: What it will take to find the political will to address this crisis.

Guests

Lee Drutman, senior fellow in the political reform program at New America. (@leedrutman)

Daniel Webster, professor of American Health in Violence Prevention at Johns Hopkins University. Co-director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions. (@DanielWWebster1)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

This program aired on May 25, 2022.

Meg Dalton Producer/Director, On Point
Meg Dalton is a producer/director at On Point.

Kimberly Atkins Stohr Twitter Guest Host, On Point
Kimberly Atkins is a senior opinion writer and columnist for Boston Globe Opinion. She's also a frequent guest host for On Point. She formerly was a senior news correspondent for WBUR.

