Mass grief. Mass outrage. Seemingly everywhere.

But can we also learn to share in each other’s joy?

“When you ask people to report on the empathetic experiences that they’ve had, they resonate with other people’s positive feelings just as much as their negative ones, if not more," Jamil Zaki says. "And yet, I don’t think they realize how they can apply it in their own lives.”

Today, On Point: The science of empathetic joy and how we can experience more of it.

Guests

Amelie, On Point listener.

Eve Ekman, meditation teacher and a contemplative social scientist designing tools to support emotional awareness.

Shelly Gable, professor and chair of psychological brain sciences at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Principal Investigator of Emotions, Motivation, Behavior and Relationships at the (EMBeR) Lab.

Also Featured

Jamil Zaki, professor of psychology at Stanford University. Director of the Stanford Social Neuroscience Lab. Author of The War for Kindness: Building Empathy in a Fractured World. (@zakijam)

Related Reading

Greater Good Magazine: "What Is Sympathetic Joy and How Can You Feel More of It?" — "Our cats love my partner. When presented with two laps, the cats will choose hers, almost every time. In the morning, our kitten Leif nurses on her shoulder, his little paws making biscuits."

The Atlantic: "‘Self-Care’ Isn’t the Fix for Late-Pandemic Malaise" — "If years could be assigned a dominant feeling (1929: despair; 2008: hope), 2021’s might be exhaustion. As the coronavirus pandemic rumbles through its 20th month, many of us feel like we are running a race we didn’t sign up for, and it’s getting longer every mile we run."