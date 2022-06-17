Stacy Hurt is a cancer survivor and patient advocate.

She says AI could transform health care for the better, as long as it doesn't transform the sacred patient-doctor relationship for the worse.

"Any technology that occurs should only enhance that. It should not put any distance between that," she says.

But what about the other side of that relationship?

“We wanted to make eventually patients’ lives better using AI.”

That's Dr. Sumeet Chugh. He's a cardiologist working on the development and deployment of AI in American health systems.

“There are brilliant people in the network and some of them might come up with an amazing idea," he says. "But our hope is the amazing idea comes by keeping the patient front and center.”

Today, On Point: We'll talk about AI and your care — in the fourth and final episode of our series “Smarter health: Artificial intelligence and the future of American health care.”

Guests

Dr. Sumeet Chugh, cardiologist. Director of the division of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine at Cedars Sinai Medical Center. Director, Center for Cardiac Arrest Prevention. (@SumeetSChugh)

Stacy Hurt, patient advocate and consultant. She's spent 20 years in health care and physician practice management. (@stacy_hurt)

Also Featured

Dr. Vindell Washington, Chief Clinical Officer of the Verily Health Platforms group and CEO of Onduo. Former National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC). (@VindellW)

