Inflation, record-high gas prices, interest hikes: Making sense of our confusing economy
June 27, 2022
People move through the Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station before the start of the Fourth of July weekend on July 02, 2021 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
People move through the Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station before the start of the Fourth of July weekend on July 02, 2021 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

On one side of our economy, we have historically low unemployment rates, strong job growth and robust consumer spending.

But on the other side:

Record-high gas prices. Interest rate hikes. A tight jobs market. Inflation at a 40-year high.

And after declaring just six months ago that it expects prices to normalize this year, the Federal Reserve now projects inflation will be double its initial expectations.

So … what’s going on?

Today, On Point: We’ll try to make sense of our confusing economy.

Guests

Rana Foroohar, CNN global analyst. Financial Times global business columnist and associate editor. Author of "Don't Be Evil" and "Makers and Takers."

This program aired on June 27, 2022.

Jonathan Chang, Associate Producer, On Point
Jonathan is an associate producer at On Point.

Meghna Chakrabarti, Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

