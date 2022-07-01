This rebroadcast originally aired on September 01, 2021.

International affairs expert Tom Nichols says democracy is under assault. What's causing it? Not media, not special interests, not the political parties. He says the enemy is all of us, joyfully marinating in a culture of narcissism.

You, you, you. Nichols says that kind of sales pitch didn’t always work in America.

"When washing machines were first developed, they were marketed as ‘you deserve it.’ That actually backfired because there were a lot of women who felt that was wasn't appropriate," he says. "Now, it's all about you. You are worth it. You deserve it. And don't let anybody tell you otherwise."

Today, On Point: Does America have a culture of narcissism? If so, how is that poisoning politics and threatening democracy?

Guests

Tom Nichols, national security scholar at the U.S. Naval War College. Author of "Our Own Worst Enemy: The Assault from Within on Modern Democracy." (@RadioFreeTom)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Interview Highlights

On what's causing a sense of fragility around our democracy at the moment

Tom Nichols: "I don't think it's just a sense of fragility. I think that's a real fragility, and it's happening not just in the United States, but around the world. One of the reasons that I wrote the book is that I didn't think this was just a kind of flash in the pan problem because of one election, or the past two or three years. When you look around at places like Italy, India, Poland, the United Kingdom, Brazil, all of them are in the grip, or have been in the grip recently, of populist movements that are based on just unfocused rage, voting as revenge, voting as punishment of other people.

"One of the things you hear a lot of is a quote I used in the book ... is the voter who said she had voted for President Trump, that she was unhappy now because he wasn't hurting the people he was supposed to be hurting. All of these attitudes are completely uncivic. You can't sustain a democracy on weaponized voting on ... 'our president vs. your president.' And basically, electing people for entertainment value.

"And so I think that fragility is real because I think people no longer think seriously about politics and take politics seriously. They don't participate. That's another problem. That even when we talk about, my God, the country is in such a mess and what are we going to do? In 2020, we patted ourselves on the back for getting about 65% of the public out. And only about half of the youth vote. And we thought we'd done a great job."

On American affluence

Tom Nichols: "People bristle because they say, Well, we're not really an affluent society. Well, yes, we are. There is income inequality, which is a political problem and a different problem. But that's different than rising living standards. We are a country that's been at peace, even though people again scoff at that and say, but we were in Afghanistan, we were in Iraq. But we, particularly since the Vietnam War, we have asked almost nothing of society, since we outsource this to brave volunteers who do it as a tiny minority of the country. And they carry that burden for us.

"And we have gotten used to remarkably high living standards. I mean, we are the country that loses our mind if the Wi-Fi goes out. We're the people that get upset when we stand in line at the DMV for a car that our parents would have thought was a technological miracle and a luxury. And the way this happens is that there's a thing, a term I didn't coin, but it's hedonic adaptation. It's people get used to a very high standard. It's kind of like if you slept in a king bed all your life, queen beds suddenly seem like a real imposition.

"And they're terribly uncomfortable. It's that people have gotten used to these things in part because they have come so easily. And on top of this, of course, there's a culture of narcissism, which we'll come back to it. But in a sense, we live in a situation where ... you've lived with a lot of convenience and long life and health. My dad had a heart attack in 1974, and there was practically a wake that convened at my house that day. Because they were certain that you have a heart attack, that's the end for you. My father lived another 35 years.

"So this combines with the narcissism problem. And for 40, 50 years now — and this is empirical — social psychologists have tracked this around the world. We are becoming a more narcissistic society. We are becoming more a society of loners. We are people who do things alone. We don't care about other people. We think about ourselves. We believe that our views are the most important thing in the world. We are performative.