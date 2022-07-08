As many as one in five Americans have invested in crypto.

For some, it’s been a financial miracle. But others have lost it all:

"I sat there and I sat for a long time before the Ponzi obviousness came out," listener Amos Iriqui says. "I'm like, this is a Ponzi scheme. Only the rich that have enough money to profit are going to profit."

Today, On Point: The crypto market is in meltdown, with $2 trillion lost so far. Could it pave the way to new regulations?

Guests

Hester Peirce, one of the five commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission. She is speaking on her own behalf, not on behalf of the SEC or her fellow commissioners. (@HesterPeirce)

Molly White, software engineer who maintains the blog Web3 is Going Great, a site documenting the scams and crashes of the crypto world. (@molly0xFFF)