The crypto market meltdown: Could it pave the way to new regulations?47:26
July 08, 2022
A picture taken on February 6, 2018 shows a visual representation of the digital crypto-currency Bitcoin, at the &quot;Bitcoin Change&quot; shop in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
As many as one in five Americans have invested in crypto.

For some, it’s been a financial miracle. But others have lost it all:

"I sat there and I sat for a long time before the Ponzi obviousness came out," listener Amos Iriqui says. "I'm like, this is a Ponzi scheme. Only the rich that have enough money to profit are going to profit."

Today, On Point: The crypto market is in meltdown, with $2 trillion lost so far. Could it pave the way to new regulations?

Guests

Hester Peirce, one of the five commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission. She is speaking on her own behalf, not on behalf of the SEC or her fellow commissioners. (@HesterPeirce)

Molly White, software engineer who maintains the blog Web3 is Going Great, a site documenting the scams and crashes of the crypto world. (@molly0xFFF)

This program aired on July 8, 2022.

John Ringer Freelance Producer, On Point
John Ringer is a freelance producer for On Point.

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

