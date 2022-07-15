In 1961, Adolph Eichmann, architect of the Holocaust, was tried in Israel.

Writer Hannah Arendt attended the trial.

In Eichmann, she saw a passive, mindless bureaucrat. The banality of evil.

A line that has endured for decades as the explanation for why anyone could participate in the murder of millions.

However, newly discovered tapes from 1957 show that Adolph Eichmann's evil wasn't banal at all.

Today, On Point: The Eichmann tapes and challenging the comforting myth of the banality of evil.

Guests

Yariv Mozer, Israeli filmmaker. He created, directed and wrote the documentary The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes. The documentary will be available on American TV later this year. (@yarivmozer)

Bettina Stangneth, philosopher and historian. Author of Eichmann Before Jerusalem: The Unexamined Life of a Mass Murderer.

Also Featured

Alan Rosenthal, British-Israeli documentary producer. He was assistant director and vision mixer for the international broadcast of the Eichmann trial in Israel in 1961.