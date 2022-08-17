Donald Trump is endorsing primary candidates in midterm races across the country. And they're winning GOP primaries.

Including Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance. Trump-endorsed candidates will now have to take their message to general election voters.

To Republicans, Democrats and Independents. Will it work?

In Ohio, Democratic Senate Candidate Tim Ryan thinks Trump's appeal goes only so far:

“We are absolutely going to win this race. J.D. Vance was lucky to make it through the primary," Rep. Tim Ryan said.

Today, On Point: We're going to look closely at swing state Ohio, and what the midterms Senate race there says about the appeal of Trumpism nationwide.

Guests

Gary Abernathy, freelance writer and contributing columnist for the Washington Post. (@AbernathyGary)

Haley BeMiller, covers state government and politics for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio. (@haleybemiller)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Also Featured

John Bridgeland, former chief of staff for Sen. Rob Portman.