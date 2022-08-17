On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Here & Now
DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Here & Now
DONATE
On Point
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Radio//On Point

The Ohio primary and what it means for the general election47:22
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 17, 2022
TwitterfacebookEmail
Supporters attend a primary election night event for J.D. Vance, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio, at Duke Energy Convention Center on May 3, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Supporters attend a primary election night event for J.D. Vance, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio, at Duke Energy Convention Center on May 3, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Donald Trump is endorsing primary candidates in midterm races across the country. And they're winning GOP primaries.

Including Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance. Trump-endorsed candidates will now have to take their message to general election voters.

To Republicans, Democrats and Independents. Will it work?

In Ohio, Democratic Senate Candidate Tim Ryan thinks Trump's appeal goes only so far:

“We are absolutely going to win this race. J.D. Vance was lucky to make it through the primary," Rep. Tim Ryan said.

Today, On Point: We're going to look closely at swing state Ohio, and what the midterms Senate race there says about the appeal of Trumpism nationwide.

Guests

Gary Abernathy, freelance writer and contributing columnist for the Washington Post. (@AbernathyGary)

Haley BeMiller, covers state government and politics for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio. (@haleybemiller)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Also Featured

John Bridgeland, former chief of staff for Sen. Rob Portman.

This program aired on August 17, 2022.

Related:

Dorey Scheimer Twitter Senior Editor, On Point
Dorey Scheimer is a senior editor at On Point.

More…

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Here & Now
/00:00
Close