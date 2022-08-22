On Point
'Real and present danger’: How Trump rhetoric is impacting the FBI after the Mar-a-Lago search46:53
August 22, 2022
The residence of former US President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on August 9, 2022. (GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)
Republicans are intensifying their criticism of the FBI after the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

Former Vice President Mike Pence says the party can criticize the attorney general without going after rank and file FBI agents.

“Our party stands with the men and women who serve on the thin blue line at the federal, state and local level," Pence said.

But former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe says that’s not the message being heard in the GOP’s recent rhetoric.

“They fan those flames because it's politically advantageous," McCabe says. "But by doing that, they are creating a real and present danger to law enforcement, judges, people associated with government.”

Today, On Point: We talk to Andrew McCabe and a longtime veteran special agent about the search and rising threats of violence.

Guests

Andrew McCabe, former deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) from February 2016 to March 2018.

Dennis Lormel, he spent 27 years at the Federal Bureau of Investigations. President of the Society of Former Special Agents.

This program aired on August 22, 2022.

