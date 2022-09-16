A version of this show previously aired on March 26, 2021.

Jackson, Mississippi are still boiling their drinking water after the latest breakdown to their water treatment plant.

Jackson is just one of many American communities relying on a century old water supply system.

For a month, residents of Jackson, Mississippi went without clean running water. The city's mayor says the problem's decades in the making. That makes Jackson a lesson for the entire country.

Today, On Point: America’s fragile water infrastructure – and how to fix it.

Guests

Donna Ladd, founding editor of the Mississippi Free Press and Jackson Free Press. (@DonnerKay)

Aaron Packman, professor of civil and environmental engineering at Northwestern University.

Catherine Coleman-Flowers, environmental and climate justice activist. 2020 MacArthur Fellow for Environmental Health Advocacy. (@CathFlowers)

Also Featured

Harvey Johnson, Jr., former mayor of Jackson, Mississippi.

Nancy Sylvester, director of Global Learning Connection Center, a day care for children of teenage mothers.

Interview Highlights

What happened to the water supply in Jackson, Mississippi?

Donna Ladd: “To use words that my reporter Nick Judin used, it's a complex system collapse. And when we say that, it's not just the technological part of the system. It's the fact that we've known this for years, it's coming in one way or another. I mean, we know it. There was a big 2013 study that warned about all of these things. So we know the conditions of them. But there's a systemic breakdown in the willingness to actually do something about it.

"And the city itself, because, like so many cities in the U.S., because of flight, and disinvestment and losing the tax base. And in this case, losing 40,000 residents, taking us from 200,000 to 160,000. But we still have a huge land mass of city with these outdated pipes under them. So we can't pay, we can't afford to keep it up. ... It's a systemic breakdown of federal, state and local municipal areas being able to work together to solve problems together on basic things like infrastructure."

What has the city of Jackson done over the past couple of decades to attend to this known problem?

Donna Ladd: “I think the best way to break it down is to say staunching the bleeding, Band-Aid approach as far as the city itself is concerned. I mean, I can't ... sit here and blame a city that is as beleaguered as our city has been for not having the resources to be able to overhaul the water system.

"Some of the numbers that we've come up with, the least amount that they need is $600 million. And then, as you said earlier, it keeps climbing from there. I mean, if the money's not here, the money's not here. So what that means is that the state should be at the same table with the city, side by side. This is the capital city.

“You know, the state is no stronger than its capital city. That's absurd. And so they should be side by side with the city saying, OK, how are we going to work together to get federal help? What is it that we can do? How can we help? But the opposite happens. You know, one of the things our governor said just recently was, Well, you know, Jackson residents should pay their water bill, so they should go collect the water bill.

"Well, there's a whole issue around faulty billing that we've been through. But beyond that, it's like the city tried to get the state, and the state legislature passed legislation to allow payment plans for the water bill. And the governor vetoed it last year. And so that's like working against us, and so the money doesn't come in. But the water billing money is not enough to pay for what we're talking about here.

"And we have to work with the federal government, as we've discovered. A lot of the disinvestment and helping municipal areas across the country came during the '80s and particularly the Reagan era. Which was kind of pulling back on financial assistance, for environmental improvements, those kinds of things. And that is one of those perfect storm moments where it got so much worse afterwards as far as not being able to pay for things. And so when you've got everybody working against each other, or ignoring each other, then it's a terrible situation."