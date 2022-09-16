Advertisement
The Jackson, Mississippi water crisis and America's crumbling water systemPlay
A version of this show previously aired on March 26, 2021.
Jackson, Mississippi are still boiling their drinking water after the latest breakdown to their water treatment plant.
Jackson is just one of many American communities relying on a century old water supply system.
For a month, residents of Jackson, Mississippi went without clean running water. The city's mayor says the problem's decades in the making. That makes Jackson a lesson for the entire country.
Today, On Point: America’s fragile water infrastructure – and how to fix it.
Guests
Donna Ladd, founding editor of the Mississippi Free Press and Jackson Free Press. (@DonnerKay)
Aaron Packman, professor of civil and environmental engineering at Northwestern University.
Catherine Coleman-Flowers, environmental and climate justice activist. 2020 MacArthur Fellow for Environmental Health Advocacy. (@CathFlowers)
Also Featured
Harvey Johnson, Jr., former mayor of Jackson, Mississippi.
Nancy Sylvester, director of Global Learning Connection Center, a day care for children of teenage mothers.
Interview Highlights
What happened to the water supply in Jackson, Mississippi?
Donna Ladd: “To use words that my reporter Nick Judin used, it's a complex system collapse. And when we say that, it's not just the technological part of the system. It's the fact that we've known this for years, it's coming in one way or another. I mean, we know it. There was a big 2013 study that warned about all of these things. So we know the conditions of them. But there's a systemic breakdown in the willingness to actually do something about it.
"And the city itself, because, like so many cities in the U.S., because of flight, and disinvestment and losing the tax base. And in this case, losing 40,000 residents, taking us from 200,000 to 160,000. But we still have a huge land mass of city with these outdated pipes under them. So we can't pay, we can't afford to keep it up. ... It's a systemic breakdown of federal, state and local municipal areas being able to work together to solve problems together on basic things like infrastructure."
What has the city of Jackson done over the past couple of decades to attend to this known problem?
Donna Ladd: “I think the best way to break it down is to say staunching the bleeding, Band-Aid approach as far as the city itself is concerned. I mean, I can't ... sit here and blame a city that is as beleaguered as our city has been for not having the resources to be able to overhaul the water system.
"Some of the numbers that we've come up with, the least amount that they need is $600 million. And then, as you said earlier, it keeps climbing from there. I mean, if the money's not here, the money's not here. So what that means is that the state should be at the same table with the city, side by side. This is the capital city.
“You know, the state is no stronger than its capital city. That's absurd. And so they should be side by side with the city saying, OK, how are we going to work together to get federal help? What is it that we can do? How can we help? But the opposite happens. You know, one of the things our governor said just recently was, Well, you know, Jackson residents should pay their water bill, so they should go collect the water bill.
"Well, there's a whole issue around faulty billing that we've been through. But beyond that, it's like the city tried to get the state, and the state legislature passed legislation to allow payment plans for the water bill. And the governor vetoed it last year. And so that's like working against us, and so the money doesn't come in. But the water billing money is not enough to pay for what we're talking about here.
"And we have to work with the federal government, as we've discovered. A lot of the disinvestment and helping municipal areas across the country came during the '80s and particularly the Reagan era. Which was kind of pulling back on financial assistance, for environmental improvements, those kinds of things. And that is one of those perfect storm moments where it got so much worse afterwards as far as not being able to pay for things. And so when you've got everybody working against each other, or ignoring each other, then it's a terrible situation."
We keep using this phrase 'crumbling.' Is that a fair description of some of these water systems?
Aaron Packman: "Most of the infrastructure we have in the eastern half of the United States is quite old. Just for point of comparison, I live in Chicago. We're still using the water intakes from Lake Michigan that were built in the 1960s. And in places like Philadelphia, the water infrastructure goes back 300 years. So clearly infrastructure that age needs a lot of maintenance to work properly. And it's very hard to do, because most of the pipes are underground and inaccessible. So we definitely have an issue with its aging, deteriorating water infrastructure in a lot of the country.”
Where should early targets be for the federal government if it's going to pump a whole lot of money into infrastructure?
Catherine Coleman-Flowers: “First of all, those people that never got the infrastructure should get it first. So, I mean, in this conversation we were talking about municipalities when most of the United States is rural. And most of them are not in municipalities. So should they still be denied access to infrastructure, especially water and wastewater infrastructure? And we're seeing in some places, I'm actually doing a project right now with The Guardian where we are documenting wastewater problems throughout the United States, it's not just a one situation. It's not just Jackson, Mississippi. It's not just even Detroit, which is having a lot of issues and water shut offs.
"And if we shut off the water, you shut off sanitation. And I think the other thing that we have to do is make sure that the policy makers, if we're going to have solutions, we cannot separate wastewater from water. Because a lot of people in their mind, because they can flush the toilets, they assume that everybody else in the U.S. can do the same thing. That's the reason why we were able to do a study to show that there was hookworm in Lowndes County. And it's probably in other areas, too. We just haven't looked for it yet. So that's the first thing we need to do, give it to places that don't have it.
"We also need to identify where those places are. There are no accurate numbers on how many people do not have wastewater sanitation, because that was taken off the census in the 1990s. So if we're going to make decisions based on what numbers we have, we're still going to leave a lot of people behind. And a lot of these people are in rural communities, or they are poor people or people of color. And we have to unpack and unfold that.
"And I think we can't talk about infrastructure, and where the dollars are going or where they have gone, unless we deal with the social justice issues around those decisions. Because to people who are not like me, they see it just as simply a political decision. But socially, it has an impact on people that look like me. And we need to make sure that our voices are heard and that part of the solution is getting those dollars to those communities that have been left behind.”
Aaron Packman: "This is a rare opportunity, because you don't usually have these problems get elevated to the presidential level and a commitment to make an investment. So I would advocate for modernization of our wastewater treatment facilities, a lot of which used 50-year-old plus technology. And also fixing some of the hard problems with the water distribution system and also the wastewater system, the things that are less accessible, that often get ignored and are not fully maintained. So this will be expensive, but it will make a big difference."
This program aired on September 16, 2022.