On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Here & Now
DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Here & Now
DONATE
On Point
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Radio//On Point

Pushback in Russia on Putin's war47:10
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 22, 2022
TwitterfacebookEmail
A Russian soldier atop of a military truck guards the Voznesenka-Agro farm in Melitopol district of Zaporizhzhia region. Russia took control of part of the Zaporizhzhia region quickly after the launch of the military operation in Ukraine. (AP Photo)
A Russian soldier atop of a military truck guards the Voznesenka-Agro farm in Melitopol district of Zaporizhzhia region. Russia took control of part of the Zaporizhzhia region quickly after the launch of the military operation in Ukraine. (AP Photo)

In Russia, pro-Putin TV pundits are openly criticizing their president for his faltering war in Ukraine.

In response, Putin has mobilized reservist forces, and threatened the West.

But Russia experts warn, western leaders should be careful what they wish for.

"I'd be very afraid if Putin were to be deposed because his most likely successor is not going to be a Western leaning Democrat."

Today, On Point: Putin under pressure.

Guests

Nikolas Gvosdev, professor of national security affairs at the U.S. Naval War College. Co-author of Russian Foreign Policy: Interests, Vectors and Sectors.

Olga Ivshina, correspondent for the BBC Russian service. (@oivshina)

This program aired on September 22, 2022.

Related:

Stefano Kotsonis Senior Producer, On Point
Stefano Kotsonis is a senior producer for WBUR's On Point.

More…

Kimberly Atkins Stohr Twitter Guest Host, On Point
Kimberly Atkins is a senior opinion writer and columnist for Boston Globe Opinion. She's also a frequent guest host for On Point. She formerly was a senior news correspondent for WBUR.

More…

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Here & Now
/00:00
Close