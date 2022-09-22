In Russia, pro-Putin TV pundits are openly criticizing their president for his faltering war in Ukraine.

In response, Putin has mobilized reservist forces, and threatened the West.

But Russia experts warn, western leaders should be careful what they wish for.

"I'd be very afraid if Putin were to be deposed because his most likely successor is not going to be a Western leaning Democrat."

Today, On Point: Putin under pressure.

Guests

Nikolas Gvosdev, professor of national security affairs at the U.S. Naval War College. Co-author of Russian Foreign Policy: Interests, Vectors and Sectors.

Olga Ivshina, correspondent for the BBC Russian service. (@oivshina)