Financial columnist Rana Foroohar's lessons for localizing a global economy in 'Homecoming'
The COVID pandemic isn't the first disruption to U.S. supply chains, and it won't be the last.
In a new book, "Homecoming: The Path to Prosperity in a Post-Global World," financial journalist Rana Foroohar explores what it would really take to localize economies in this country.
“These globalized, very fragile, highly 'efficient' supply chains are enriching Wall Street but starving Main Street and driving small farmers out of business," Foroohar says.
Rana talks to people like Joe Maxwell, an independent farmer in Missouri who says he's seen, firsthand, how globalized, corporate ownership has changed food production.
“Their whole purpose in life is to make all they can for a shareholder, for the investor. That's why we have to have government," Maxwell says. "We need safeguards. We need safeguards in place that allow the market to work so that opportunity exists for people."
Today, On Point: Creating stronger industries closer to home. Rana Foroohar on localizing our economy.
Guests
Rana Foroohar, CNN global analyst. Financial Times global business columnist and associate editor. Author of "Homecoming: The Path to Prosperity in a Post-Global World," "Don't Be Evil" and "Makers and Takers." (@RanaForoohar)
Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. Author of the Age of Betrayal: The Triumph of Money in America and editor of Colossus: How the Corporation Changed America. (@JackBeattyNPR)
Book Excerpt
Excerpt from "Homecoming" by Rana Foroohar. Courtesy of the publisher, Penguin Random House. All rights reserved.
Transcript
MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Today, Rana Foroohar joins us. She is a global business columnist and associate editor at the Financial Times. And you all probably know her best, I'd say, because we claim her as one half of the duo, along with Michelle Singletary, whom we lovingly call the On Point Money Ladies. Because Michelle and Rana come on fairly frequently to give us their macro and micro economic analysis of issues that are hitting close to home.
Now, on those shows, Rana has frequently talked a lot about building more resilient economies. In fact, just last week, we did a show inspired by something Rana had previously said about China's dual circulation policy. So today, we're going to look more deeply at what building more resilient local economies would look like here in the United States, because that is the focus of Rana's newest book. It's called Homecoming. Rana, great to have you back.
RANA FOROOHAR: So nice to be here. Thanks for having me.
CHAKRABARTI: And I really mean it. We did a dual circulation policy show last week and it was absolutely fascinating.
FOROOHAR: I love it when I can push out wonky words into the world. That's, like, my favorite thing.
CHAKRABARTI: I'm going to ask you more about it in a bit, because I want to hear your comparison between of China's policy in the United States, a little bit later. But I wanted to actually start with something that you write at the very, very beginning of your book. And it takes us back in time a little bit, because I think it's important to set the stage in terms of how we got here. It's a story I had never heard you tell before. And it involves a meeting that you had in the '90s, with Richard Trumka, who was then head of the AFL.
And he had shared with you a conversation that he had with a Clinton administration economic policy adviser about what could happen if the United States agreed to NAFTA. And I'm just going to read a section from your book here. Richard Trumka told you that, quote, He was concerned about a sudden flood of cheap labor into the global marketplace and the effect this would have on American workers incomes and lives. And I told the official that the deals would kill us. And he agreed, Trumka said. But he said that after a while, wages would start to go up again and things would even out around the world.
And then Trumka tells you that he asked the official, the Clinton administration official, how long this process of leveling out might take. And the official answered about 3 to 5 generations. Why is that so important to understand now?
FOROOHAR: Well, it's funny, whenever I tell that story, and as you're telling it, it's just like you take a deep breath and you hear it because you're like, Wow, that's 100 years in people's lives. To clarify as well, you know, Trumka himself had that meeting in the '90s. He actually told me about it around 2014 or so. But same point. This is important, because we made a bargain in this country over the last certainly 20 years.
You could put the marker even earlier, and maybe we'll get into that. But as we deregulated our financial economy and also moved into the global economy, with trade deals like NAFTA, and also allowing China into the WTO in 2001, we entered a new era of globalization. And part of the bargain of that era, this is what policymakers and politicians told us, was that we're going to get a lot of cheap stuff.
Yes, we're going to send jobs abroad. There's going to be losses in some industries, but prices are going to go down. Because cheap labor from other countries are going to do these jobs now.
And don't worry, everyone, it's going to be better on balance, because, you know, you're going to be able to buy so many low-cost things in Wal-Mart, and your TV costs are going to go down. Those iPhones are going to go down. And you know what? That did happen. But guess what? No surprise to anyone listening, I'm sure, that that did not make up over the last 20 years for stagnant wages, for the hollowing out of the industrial base, and for the fact that all the things that actually you need to be a middle-class person.
Housing, education, health care in this country have been rising at triple the core inflation rate, even before the latest bout of serious inflation over the last few years. So I tell this story because I want people to know that was the bargain, and it was the wrong bargain.
Housing, education, health care in this country have been rising at triple the core inflation rate.
CHAKRABARTI: Yeah, well, they didn't make the bargain, right?
FOROOHAR: That's right. And I don't think we ever really got a clear human telling of that bargain. And that's what I'm trying to do in the lead.
CHAKRABARTI: It is just such a stunning story. ... They knew, there was deep knowledge in policymaking circles that people would be experiencing a period, generational period, 3 to 5 generations of a period of pain, essentially. But I don't see evidence of a thoughtfulness on what to do to help those people as that global transition took place.
But lo and behold, here we are now in 2022, and thanks to a lot of fragilities in different systems, I mean, financial market fragility, which obviously 2008, we got a big wakeup call on supply chain fragility. The COVID pandemic helped open our eyes to that political fragility as an outgrowth of that suffering over time. ... Something has to change. And in fact, in many countries around the world, there are active efforts to change that. How would you describe what that desired change is?
FOROOHAR: Well, the way I describe it in my book, which is titled Homecoming, is really that it's about finding a new balance between global and local. My basic take is that over these last many decades, the global economy has become a bit of an end all and be all. It has taken so much more precedent than domestic concerns in not just in the U.S., but in many countries. And so you've gotten a huge amount of wealth created because, you know, the last 50 years have done nothing except for in rich companies, in particular in the top 1% of the population.
But we haven't gotten a kind of a rich mooring of that wealth, a sharing of that wealth in a way that we need to make people believe in the system. And this is my big thing that I keep pushing. I mean, there's a lot of reasons why people don't have trust right now in institutions, in politics. But I think one of them is that we have had the balance in our policymaking between global and local off. The global economy went way too far ahead of national political concerns. And we need to reconnect those two things if we want to help people to believe in our system again.
It's about finding a new balance between global and local.
CHAKRABARTI: Well, obviously, the Biden administration is talking a lot about strengthening supply chains, bringing some fresh industries back to the United States. So let's dive into one part of the economy that you focus on quite a bit in your book. And it surprises me, actually, Rana, because it's not one I would have thought of. Food and farming. So I want to play a clip from a video that you also produced along with the new book Homecoming.
It's where you speak with Joe Maxwell, an independent farmer in Missouri, and the president and co-founder of Farm Action, a group that advocates for change in agriculture policies. And he told you that big corporations dictate what most farms in the United States grow and what they dictate is food for cattle, not necessarily people.
JOE MAXWELL: And I'm not suggesting that we should quit raising corn and soybeans. I'm not saying that at all. But it shouldn't be all we're doing. And raising it for a price that's below production cost and depending on taxpayers to hold us up while we see Brazil's JBS, or China's Smithfield or U.S. Cargill, it's corporate power around the world, has a lock on it, and they push farmers to raise corn and soybeans. Corn and soybeans. Corn and soybeans.
CHAKRABARTI: Joe Maxwell in Missouri speaking to Rana Foroohar. So, Rana, what is it about food production that makes it such a good example for not only globalization, but then the homecoming that you write about?
FOROOHAR: Food is, it's something that touches us all, right? It just immediately connects to people. And the reason that I started thinking about this, particularly for this book, about localization and kind of, you know, balance in global, local was that when the pandemic hit, we had this real time experiment in fragile supply chains and also highly concentrated agriculture and what that means.
And so, if you remember, you go back and pandemic hits, restaurants are empty. Everybody's at home, but you can't find certain things in the grocery store. And so, I started thinking, well, wait a minute, you know, there should be a sort of a rebalancing there where the food supply that was going to restaurants could go to grocery stores. No. Why? Because there are two totally separate supply chains, both "hyper efficient." And I put that in quotation marks. Owned by about, you know, two or three companies, maybe four tops in both sectors.
And they, you know, designed to be totally separate. So, they're about just in time efficiency. But at a point of resiliency where you need flexibility, you need sharing, you need a diverse economic ecosystem, they start to break down. Then I started looking into what is it about our agricultural system that has made it this way? And I realized that all the policy tweaks of the last several decades have basically pushed us into cash crop farming.
So, you know, most of what we are growing, let's say corn, for example. That's a crop I know well because I grew up in Indiana. My first job was actually dazzling corn. Most of the corn in this country is grown not to feed people, but to feed cattle. That is about the heaviest emission-heavy sort of thing that you can do to heat up the planet.
I mean, that kind of agriculture is one of the number one reasons that we have massive climate change right now. So, we've got all these incentives pushing us in a certain direction. So, I go out to farm country, and I traveled from Madison, Wisconsin, actually down to Missouri, and through Iowa and down to Missouri to talk to Joe and his some of the small farmers there.
That kind of agriculture is one of the number one reasons that we have massive climate change.
And they said to me, you know, the system is so concentrated and so globalized that we can't even take our hogs and go six miles down the road to a school or a hospital and sell that meat. We have to go through three levels of middlemen, commodities, traders, financial houses in order to do that. That is a broken market.
Financial Times: "Reinventing farming and food post-globalization" — "The FT's global business columnist Rana Foroohar believes globalisation has failed. In the first of three films based on her new book, 'Homecoming: the path to prosperity in a post-global world', she takes a trip across the US to see how neoliberal economic thinking has broken our food supply chains — and what can be done about it."
New York Times: "Globalism Failed to Deliver the Economy We Need" — "There is so much general confusion, if not outright dread, about the state of the global economy. The war in Ukraine, gyrating gas prices, skyrocketing mortgage rates, the continued fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic and the looming prospect of a recession — all of these factors seem to be coalescing into chaos."
