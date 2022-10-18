Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

The COVID pandemic isn't the first disruption to U.S. supply chains, and it won't be the last.

In a new book, "Homecoming: The Path to Prosperity in a Post-Global World," financial journalist Rana Foroohar explores what it would really take to localize economies in this country.

“These globalized, very fragile, highly 'efficient' supply chains are enriching Wall Street but starving Main Street and driving small farmers out of business," Foroohar says.

Rana talks to people like Joe Maxwell, an independent farmer in Missouri who says he's seen, firsthand, how globalized, corporate ownership has changed food production.

“Their whole purpose in life is to make all they can for a shareholder, for the investor. That's why we have to have government," Maxwell says. "We need safeguards. We need safeguards in place that allow the market to work so that opportunity exists for people."

Today, On Point: Creating stronger industries closer to home. Rana Foroohar on localizing our economy.

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Today, Rana Foroohar joins us. She is a global business columnist and associate editor at the Financial Times. And you all probably know her best, I'd say, because we claim her as one half of the duo, along with Michelle Singletary, whom we lovingly call the On Point Money Ladies. Because Michelle and Rana come on fairly frequently to give us their macro and micro economic analysis of issues that are hitting close to home.

Now, on those shows, Rana has frequently talked a lot about building more resilient economies. In fact, just last week, we did a show inspired by something Rana had previously said about China's dual circulation policy. So today, we're going to look more deeply at what building more resilient local economies would look like here in the United States, because that is the focus of Rana's newest book. It's called Homecoming. Rana, great to have you back.

RANA FOROOHAR: So nice to be here. Thanks for having me.

CHAKRABARTI: And I really mean it. We did a dual circulation policy show last week and it was absolutely fascinating.

FOROOHAR: I love it when I can push out wonky words into the world. That's, like, my favorite thing.

CHAKRABARTI: I'm going to ask you more about it in a bit, because I want to hear your comparison between of China's policy in the United States, a little bit later. But I wanted to actually start with something that you write at the very, very beginning of your book. And it takes us back in time a little bit, because I think it's important to set the stage in terms of how we got here. It's a story I had never heard you tell before. And it involves a meeting that you had in the '90s, with Richard Trumka, who was then head of the AFL.

And he had shared with you a conversation that he had with a Clinton administration economic policy adviser about what could happen if the United States agreed to NAFTA. And I'm just going to read a section from your book here. Richard Trumka told you that, quote, He was concerned about a sudden flood of cheap labor into the global marketplace and the effect this would have on American workers incomes and lives. And I told the official that the deals would kill us. And he agreed, Trumka said. But he said that after a while, wages would start to go up again and things would even out around the world.

And then Trumka tells you that he asked the official, the Clinton administration official, how long this process of leveling out might take. And the official answered about 3 to 5 generations. Why is that so important to understand now?

FOROOHAR: Well, it's funny, whenever I tell that story, and as you're telling it, it's just like you take a deep breath and you hear it because you're like, Wow, that's 100 years in people's lives. To clarify as well, you know, Trumka himself had that meeting in the '90s. He actually told me about it around 2014 or so. But same point. This is important, because we made a bargain in this country over the last certainly 20 years.

You could put the marker even earlier, and maybe we'll get into that. But as we deregulated our financial economy and also moved into the global economy, with trade deals like NAFTA, and also allowing China into the WTO in 2001, we entered a new era of globalization. And part of the bargain of that era, this is what policymakers and politicians told us, was that we're going to get a lot of cheap stuff.

Yes, we're going to send jobs abroad. There's going to be losses in some industries, but prices are going to go down. Because cheap labor from other countries are going to do these jobs now.

And don't worry, everyone, it's going to be better on balance, because, you know, you're going to be able to buy so many low-cost things in Wal-Mart, and your TV costs are going to go down. Those iPhones are going to go down. And you know what? That did happen. But guess what? No surprise to anyone listening, I'm sure, that that did not make up over the last 20 years for stagnant wages, for the hollowing out of the industrial base, and for the fact that all the things that actually you need to be a middle-class person.

Housing, education, health care in this country have been rising at triple the core inflation rate, even before the latest bout of serious inflation over the last few years. So I tell this story because I want people to know that was the bargain, and it was the wrong bargain.