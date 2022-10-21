America’s economic challenge now is high inflation. The rest of the world’s is high inflation — and a strong U.S. dollar.

"The dollar has definitely been on a tear. Recently, the euro fell below the value of the dollar," Kenneth Rogoff says. "The pound used to be worth two and a half times what the dollar is."

So, economies around the world are taking a beating. It could get worse for them.

"If it went up another 10% or 15%. Something got worse in the war in Ukraine, something scared everybody," Rogoff adds. "The dollar could go up more and become as bad as back in 1985."

That year, the dollar was intentionally devalued.

"If you're in the White House and something we're doing is really causing a world recession, leading to civil unrest, wars and stuff, you certainly should think about that," Rogoff adds.

Today, On Point: The price of the strong dollar.

Guests

Kenneth Rogoff, chair of international economics at Harvard University. Former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund. Author of The Curse of Cash. (@krogoff)

Jean-Claude Trichet, former president of the European Central Bank.

Also Featured

Garrie Deadman, owner of the TasteAmerica food store in Tonbridge in England.