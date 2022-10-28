Advertisement
Modern conservatism and its discontents in BritainPlay
Britain is on Prime Minister number three, in just the past two months.
Prime minister Rishi Sunak now leads a chaotic Conservative Party — one that's always had its own internal divisions, over Brexit for example, and now over how to handle the post-Brexit economy.
But some British political observers say the real gremlins roiling the Tories aren't just messing with policy — they're messing with reality.
"We're becoming anesthetized to the rising temperature in which facts get lost, constitutional norms trashed," says Emily Maitlis, co-host of the podcast The News Agents. "We have to stop normalizing the absurd."
Today, On Point: Modern conservatism, and its discontents in Britain.
Guests
Emily Maitlis, co-host of The News Agents, a daily podcast from the UK broadcaster Global. She was previously host of the BBC flagship show Newsnight. (@maitlis)
Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)
Related Reading
Prospect: "We have to stop normalising the absurd" — "We’re becoming anaesthetized to the rising temperature in which facts are getting lost, constitutional norms trashed, claims frequently unchallenged.”
This program aired on October 28, 2022.