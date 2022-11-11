On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
On Point
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Radio//On Point

Richard Reeves on why the modern male is struggling, and what to do about it

46:59
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 11, 2022
TwitterfacebookEmail
Construction workers line up on a safety rail at the site watched the topping off ceremony as Samuels & Associates tops off Parcel 12, an air-rights project being built over the Massachusetts Turnpike at Newbury and Boylston streets and Massachusetts Avenue in Boston on June 7, 2022. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Construction workers line up on a safety rail at the site watched the topping off ceremony as Samuels & Associates tops off Parcel 12, an air-rights project being built over the Massachusetts Turnpike at Newbury and Boylston streets and Massachusetts Avenue in Boston on June 7, 2022. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here. Listen to our hour with David Autor here

Many men and boys today are struggling.

At work, school, at home, in themselves.

And scholar Richard Reeves thinks it’s even hurting our politics.

"We do need a positive script for masculinity, but it has to be compatible with gender equality," Richard Reeves says. "And the left turn their back on boys and men and the right respond by wanting to turn back the clock on women and girls."

Today, On Point: Richard Reeves on what he calls male malaise — and how true gender equality means supporting men, too.

Guest

Richard Reeves, senior fellow in economic studies. Director of the Future of the Middle-Class Initiative. Author of Of Boys and Men: Why the Modern Male is Struggling, Why it Matters and What to Do about It. (@RichardvReeves)

Book Excerpt

Courtesy of Brookings Institution Press. Reprinted with permission. All rights reserved.

This program aired on November 11, 2022.

Related:

Stefano Kotsonis Senior Producer, On Point
Stefano Kotsonis is a senior producer for WBUR's On Point.

More…

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Loading...
/00:00
Close