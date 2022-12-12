On Point
On Point
On Point
What do American Christians believe about their religion?

December 12, 2022
SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO - JUNE 21, 2020: The sun rises behind a stone cross atop the historic Cathedral Basilica of St. Frances of Assisi in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)
When referring to Christians, politicians and the media are often focusing on one group — politicized evangelicals.

But, in truth, they are a small slice of the broad spectrum of American Christianity.

A new survey finds that American Christians' beliefs are as diverse as the country they live in. From the traditional:

“Jesus Christ, we believe is God incarnate who came, died a death on a cross and then rose again on the third day," listener Peter Green says.

To the surprising number of regular churchgoers who believe Jesus was a great teacher, but not divine.

“Whether or not in fact he is divine, and the son of God is actually, well, it’s a little irrelevant to me personally," listener Jennifer Hudson says.

Today, On Point: The voices we don't often hear in American Christianity.

Guests

Jonathan Tran, associate professor of philosophical theology and George W. Baines Chair of Religion at Baylor University. (@catjonathantran)

Jua Robinson, co-founder and executive director of Boston Collaborative, an organization that connects workplace Christians to each other and the Boston community. Chaplain of the New England Patriots. (@juarobinson)

Also Featured

Scott McConnell, executive director at LifeWay Research.

Kelli Masters, director of children’s ministry at Wayne Presbyterian Church in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

This program aired on December 12, 2022.

Jonathan Chang Twitter Producer/Director, On Point
Jonathan is a producer/director at On Point.

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

Claire Donnelly Twitter Producer, On Point
Claire Donnelly is a producer at On Point.

