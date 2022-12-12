Advertisement
What do American Christians believe about their religion?Play
When referring to Christians, politicians and the media are often focusing on one group — politicized evangelicals.
But, in truth, they are a small slice of the broad spectrum of American Christianity.
A new survey finds that American Christians' beliefs are as diverse as the country they live in. From the traditional:
“Jesus Christ, we believe is God incarnate who came, died a death on a cross and then rose again on the third day," listener Peter Green says.
To the surprising number of regular churchgoers who believe Jesus was a great teacher, but not divine.
“Whether or not in fact he is divine, and the son of God is actually, well, it’s a little irrelevant to me personally," listener Jennifer Hudson says.
Today, On Point: The voices we don't often hear in American Christianity.
Guests
Jonathan Tran, associate professor of philosophical theology and George W. Baines Chair of Religion at Baylor University. (@catjonathantran)
Jua Robinson, co-founder and executive director of Boston Collaborative, an organization that connects workplace Christians to each other and the Boston community. Chaplain of the New England Patriots. (@juarobinson)
Also Featured
Scott McConnell, executive director at LifeWay Research.
Kelli Masters, director of children’s ministry at Wayne Presbyterian Church in Wayne, Pennsylvania.
This program aired on December 12, 2022.