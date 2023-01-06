Remarkable science: Why aging might be reversable

This is the fourth installment of our podcast-only series Remarkable Science — conversations with scientists about their work, recorded in front of an audience at WBUR’s CitySpace venue in Boston. Listen to part I, II and III.

In this episode: Understanding lifespan and why aging might be reversible.

Harvard researcher and biotech founder Dr. David Sinclair theorizes in his New York Times best-selling book “Lifespan” that aging doesn’t have to be inevitable.