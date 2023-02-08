On Point
On Point
On Point
The power of American English to unite a fractured nation

February 08, 2023
A row of Oxford English dictionaries in a school classroom on February 11, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
American English has many forms.

It’s evolved over 400 years to match this country’s dynamic history.

Humanities professor Ilan Stavans says that because it’s so adaptable, American English can unify our fractured nation.

Today, On Point: What if English is the last strand that holds together this fractured nation?

Guests

Ilan Stavans, Lewis-Sebring professor of humanities and Latin American and Latino Culture. Essayist, cultural critic and translator. Author of many books, including The People's Tongue: Americans and the English Language. (@IlanStavans)

Book Excerpt

An excerpt from The People's Tongue: Americans and the English Language by Ilan Stavans. All rights reserved. Not to be republished without permission of the publisher.

Related:

Dorey Scheimer Twitter Senior Editor, On Point
Dorey Scheimer is a senior editor at On Point.

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

