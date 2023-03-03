The politics and policies behind Ron Desantis's reshaping of Florida education

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

Governor Ron DeSantis is changing public education in Florida.

“We will make sure parents can send their kids to school to get an education not an indoctrination," he said.

How are political decisions made in Tallahassee playing out when it comes to actual teaching and learning in local school districts?

Kurt Browning was once Florida's Republican Secretary of State. He's now superintendent of Pasco County schools.

“When I became superintendent in 2012, the education law book was about an inch thick," Browning said. "Today, it's almost two inches thick, which is just an indication."

Today, On Point: What's really going on in Florida K-12 classrooms.

Guests

Jeff Solochek, education reporter for the Tampa Bay Times. (@JeffSolochek)

Also Featured

Kurt Browning, Pasco County, Florida superintendent of schools.

Brian Covey, former substitute teacher.

F. Chris Curran, associate professor of educational leadership and policy director, Education Policy Research Center at the University of Florida. (@fchriscurran)

