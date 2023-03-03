On Point
On Point
On Point
The politics and policies behind Ron Desantis's reshaping of Florida education

March 03, 2023
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a press conference to discuss Florida's civics education initiative of unbiased history teachings at Crooms Academy of Information Technology in Sanford. Educators have voiced concerns about promoting conservative ideologies through the state's teacher civics training programs. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a press conference to discuss Florida's civics education initiative of unbiased history teachings at Crooms Academy of Information Technology in Sanford. Educators have voiced concerns about promoting conservative ideologies through the state's teacher civics training programs. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Governor Ron DeSantis is changing public education in Florida.

“We will make sure parents can send their kids to school to get an education not an indoctrination," he said.

How are political decisions made in Tallahassee playing out when it comes to actual teaching and learning in local school districts?

Kurt Browning was once Florida's Republican Secretary of State. He's now superintendent of Pasco County schools.

“When I became superintendent in 2012, the education law book was about an inch thick," Browning said. "Today, it's almost two inches thick, which is just an indication."

Today, On Point: What's really going on in Florida K-12 classrooms.

Guests

Jeff Solochek, education reporter for the Tampa Bay Times. (@JeffSolochek)

Also Featured

Kurt Browning, Pasco County, Florida superintendent of schools.

Brian Covey, former substitute teacher.

F. Chris Curran, associate professor of educational leadership and policy director, Education Policy Research Center at the University of Florida. (@fchriscurran)

Related Reading

Tampa Bay Times: "DeSantis calls for ‘open market’ to compete with Advanced Placement" — "Gov. Ron DeSantis toned down his criticism of the College Board’s Advanced Placement courses during a news conference Monday in Orlando."

This program airs on March 6, 2023.

Dorey Scheimer Twitter Senior Editor, On Point
Dorey Scheimer is a senior editor at On Point.

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

Tim Skoog Sound Designer and Producer, On Point
Tim Skoog is a sound designer and producer for On Point.

