An inside look at the Supreme Court's conservative transformation

Gallup has been polling Americans on their confidence in the Supreme Court since 1973.

The percentage of people expressing support for the court has rarely dipped below 40%.

"They have been fortunate enough to have goodwill and a lesser kind of scrutiny than the two other branches had. I think that's changing," Joan Biskupic says.

In fact, it’s changing fast. Just one in four Americans said they had confidence in the court.

Behind that, longtime Supreme Court analyst Biskupic says you can’t under-estimate the impact of Donald Trump.

"How the justices dealt with each other ... they all changed their approach in various ways because of the pressures of Donald Trump," Biskupic says. "That has really changed the law in America, which we see most evidently in the rollback of reproductive rights."

Today, On Point: The remaking of the Supreme Court.

Joan Biskupic, senior Supreme Court analyst for CNN. Her new book is called, Nine Black Robes: Inside the Supreme Court's Drive to the Right and Its Historic Consequences.

