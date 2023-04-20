On Point
An inside look at the Supreme Court's conservative transformation

April 20, 2023
An abortion rights activist flies an upside down US flag, the international sign of distress, outside of the US Supreme Court during a protest in Washington, DC, on June 26, 2022, two days after the US Supreme Court scrapped half-century constitutional protections for the procedure. - Elected leaders across the US political divide rallied on June 26 for a long fight ahead on abortion -- state by state and in Congress -- with total bans in force or expected soon in half of the vast country. (Photo by Samuel Corum / AFP) (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images)
Gallup has been polling Americans on their confidence in the Supreme Court since 1973.

The percentage of people expressing support for the court has rarely dipped below 40%.

"They have been fortunate enough to have goodwill and a lesser kind of scrutiny than the two other branches had. I think that's changing," Joan Biskupic says.

In fact, it’s changing fast. Just one in four Americans said they had confidence in the court.

Behind that, longtime Supreme Court analyst Biskupic says you can’t under-estimate the impact of Donald Trump.

"How the justices dealt with each other ... they all changed their approach in various ways because of the pressures of Donald Trump," Biskupic says. "That has really changed the law in America, which we see most evidently in the rollback of reproductive rights."

Today, On Point: The remaking of the Supreme Court.

Guest

Joan Biskupic, senior Supreme Court analyst for CNN. Her new book is called, Nine Black Robes: Inside the Supreme Court's Drive to the Right and Its Historic Consequences.

Book Excerpt

Excerpted from NINE BLACK ROBES: Inside the Supreme Court’s Drive to the Right and Its Historic Consequences by Joan Biskupic, published by William Morrow. Copyright © 2023 by Joan Biskupic. Reprinted courtesy of HarperCollins Publishers.

This program aired on April 20, 2023.

