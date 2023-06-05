What the impeachment of the Texas attorney general means for Ken Paxton and his party

Republicans in the Texas House voted overwhelmingly last week to impeach State Attorney General Ken Paxton. Charges include fraud, bribery and more.

But it’s also revealed a divide in the Texas GOP itself.

"The suddenness with which this happened has shocked the entire Texas political world. These allegations have been looming out there," Taylor Goldenstein, Austin bureau reporter for the Houston Chronicle, says. "And then within the span of three days, we we’re talking impeachment."

Is this a moment of reckoning for the hard right in Texas?

"I don't think this issue is going to change the trajectory of the Republican Party of Texas has decided to take. If anything, I think it would make them stronger and more powerful," Sergio Martinez Beltran, legislative reporter for KUT, says.

Today, On Point: The Paxton impeachment.

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: On May 26th, Texas Attorney General Republican Ken Paxton, facing the biggest challenge of his political career, went before the cameras and appealed to his grassroots supporters.

KEN PAXTON: The political theater must come to an end. I'm grateful for the outpouring of support I've received from so many Texans who understand this process is unjust and unethical. This shameful process was curated from the start as an act of political retribution. This vote is expected to take place Saturday at 1 p.m., and I want to invite my fellow citizens and friends to peacefully come let their voices be heard at the Capitol tomorrow.

CHAKRABARTI: The process Paxton was referring to Texas as attorney general was facing impeachment. The next day, the state's House of Representatives gathered to vote. Representative David Spiller of Texas's 68th District is like Paxton, a solid red Republican, and he was one of the first to speak for impeachment.

DAVID SPILLER: Today is a very grim and difficult day for this House and for the state of Texas. Attorney General Paxton has a brilliant legal mind and has worked diligently for the state of Texas. But members, no one person should be above the law, at least not the top law enforcement official of the state of Texas.

CHAKRABARTI: Paxton faced two articles of impeachment.

The Attorney General Paxton abused his office and his powers for personal gain. Attorney General Paxton continuously and blatantly violated laws, rules, policies and procedures to intervene and interfere in the civil disputes and criminal matters of his donor and friend Nate Paul and benefitting himself.

CHAKRABARTI: One of the charges also related to an extramarital affair. Here's Ann Johnson, a Democrat representing Texas's 134th District.

ANN JOHNSON: Why is the affair important? The affair is important because it goes to Ken Paxton's political strength. He knows that with his folks he is family values. He is a Christian man. And the idea of the exposure of the fair will risk him with his base.

CHAKRABARTI: Texas House of Representatives has a Republican supermajority. That's why national attention has been focused on what's happening in Austin. Would Republicans vote to impeach one of their own? Well, by the end of the day, they did. Overwhelmingly, all it required was a simple majority.

But the impeachment vote passed 121 to 23, including a substantial majority of Republicans in the Texas House. Of course, the process now moves to the Texas state Senate, which leaves many wondering, does the vote highlight a conflict within the Texas GOP itself? Well, joining us first today from Austin is Taylor Goldenstein. Taylor's the Austin bureau reporter for the Houston Chronicle and has covered Ken Paxton extensively. Taylor, welcome to On Point.

TAYLOR GOLDENSTEIN: Hi. Thanks so much for having me.

CHAKRABARTI: So, first of all, take us back to the actual day of the impeachment vote in the Texas House. Was there uncertainty as to how the vote was going to end up even at that time?

GOLDENSTEIN: I would say so, yeah. I mean, it seemed like if this is something being brought up that there was clearly interest and ... the speaker had gauged that this is something that Republicans were willing to consider. But whether it would be a modest vote or, you know, what it ended up being, which is this overwhelming vote, was very much up in the air.

CHAKRABARTI: Now, as you know, we in the national media love attention grabbing headlines. So everyone talking about this as, you know, kind of almost like an earthquake within the Texas GOP. But how is it reverberating within Texas itself, when that vote came down, that 121 to 23 vote? Was it seismic or not?

GOLDENSTEIN: I would say so. I mean, I think just, you know, aside from the vote, you know, even beforehand, just this coming up at all was a shock to a lot of people because these charges have been out there for a long time. The allegations have been out there for a long time. And then within the span of three days, you went from just a committee hearing to, you know, full out impeachment, which hasn't happened, you know, in decades.

CHAKRABARTI: Three days. Just three days. So I want to come back to that in a quick second here, Taylor. But first of all, we've mentioned this long laundry list of charges, those some 20 charges, Right? Can you just walk me through a couple of what you think are the most significant ones?

GOLDENSTEIN: Sure. So probably about half, ten or so of them have to do with allegations by some of Paxton's former top aides. And they were working under him. You know, back in 2020. And, you know, they witnessed what they said were, you know, a ton of instances of abuse of office. So that ranged from intervening in a civil suit to help a friend and donor. And that included pushing staff to write legal opinions that would help that donor, all kinds of things.

And they allege that he had received certain favors in exchange. So they allege that he had received home renovations in exchange ... different things that he might have benefited from. And they actually were fired and filed a lawsuit against the attorney general for retaliation. And so that lawsuit is pretty much the basis of, I would say, most of the impeachment articles.

CHAKRABARTI: And is that lawsuit that led to what the $3 million settlement that Paxton is alleged to have paid out with government funds?

GOLDENSTEIN: Yes, exactly. Yeah. The groups came to a settlement in February for $3.3 million. And by state law, because it's the office of the attorney general that's named, it's the state that's on the hook for that money.

CHAKRABARTI: But people are alleging that it was improper or illegal for him to use state funds to pay out the settlement. I'm not quite clear on that part of the story here.

GOLDENSTEIN: Sure. Yeah. I mean, I think that's more of an opinion matter. The House speaker had said from the beginning that he didn't think it was a proper use of taxpayer funds. And I think that's more, you know, not necessarily that it would have been illegal, but that from an optics perspective or just from a conscience perspective, he didn't feel like that was a right. That the taxpayers should have to put out that money for something that, you know, we will never know if it settles. But, you know, that potentially had to do with misconduct.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. Got it. But the optics seem to matter a lot here because something did change in the period of that those three days that you're talking about. Let's listen to a little bit more of the debate that took place just prior to the Texas House taking that impeachment vote of Attorney General Ken Paxton. Here's Republican Charlie Geren. He's speaker pro tempore of the Texas House. And this is what he said during debate members.

CHARLIE GEREN: One of the key responsibilities of the general investigating committee is to look beyond partisan affiliation in order to take the necessary steps to protect the institution that is our state government. And I would like to point out that several members of this House, while on the floor of this House during the state business, received telephone calls from General Paxton personally threatening them with political consequences and our next election.

CHAKRABARTI: So, Taylor, what is he talking about there?

GOLDENSTEIN: Right. So as you heard, he alleged that members on the floor were getting threatening phone calls from the attorney general himself, threatening political consequences if they voted for impeachment.

CHAKRABARTI: Possibly making Paxton even less popular amongst the very people who are going to take a vote on his impeachment.

GOLDENSTEIN: There is even, you know, after that ... there was a Democrat who, you know, asked whether maybe jury tampering should be added to the articles because of that move.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So this gets us back to the question of why now? Because as you said, these charges and allegations have been kind of bubbling for years. ... Do you have any sort of intel on what happened within those three days between that committee meeting and the decision to hold an impeachment vote in the Texas House?

GOLDENSTEIN: Yeah, And I should say, too, I mean, three days for the public. The investigation had apparently been going on since March, but that was kept confidential. So, you know, not that the investigation took three days, but that the public really, you know, became aware and then all of a sudden it was happening so soon. But yeah, I think the reason for it really depends who you ask.

You know, House leadership has been saying that it was the settlement that really pushed them over the edge to think about, okay, if we're putting money toward this, you know, let's make sure we really understand what we're paying for, what the allegations are here. And so they put together a team of lawyers to look into it. I think there have been other theories floated that I don't think we'll ever know for sure.

But, you know, we know that the FBI has been looking into this issue. Is it possible that lawmakers were afraid that maybe charges may come down before they had a chance to deal with it on their own? I think that's definitely possible. But yeah, it's hard to say what was really exactly the tipping point. But they say the law. They say the settlement.

CHAKRABARTI: What I find really, really interesting is that, I mean, that vote was overwhelming in the Texas House and it included a lot of sort of hard-line Republicans who would ostensibly have been Ken Paxton's supporters previously. Now, for those folks who did vote to not impeach him, it was interesting because they didn't necessarily claim his innocence. So here's Republican Tony Tinderholt of the 94th District. And he's talking about how he says the House didn't afford him due process.

TONY TINDERHOLT: We've decided our chamber is nothing more than a weapon to wield against political opponents. This body is afforded more time for debating tampon tax relief than we've given to deciding whether to impeach the highest law enforcement officer in our state. Now, our attorney general, who is strongly reelected by the voters in both our primary and general election, might be impeached today because he's a political opponent of the opposing party.

CHAKRABARTI: Republicans overwhelmingly voted to impeach Paxton. So talk about the nature of the sort of ersatz defense that his supporters gave in the House.

GOLDENSTEIN: Right. Yeah, you're definitely right. It was not necessarily that, you know, Paxton hasn't done any of these things. It was more ... he wasn't given an opportunity to speak in front of the committee or in front of investigators. They felt that the timing, you know, was very, very short. And so a lot of different aspects of the process.