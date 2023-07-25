Rebroadcast: The real winners and losers in America's lottery obsession

Americans spend almost $100 billion on state lotteries annually.

That's more money than you spend on books, sports tickets, video games, music and movie tickets combined.

A few big winners, a lot of losers. Including every state that relies on lottery revenue.

So where does the rest of the money go?

Today, On Point: The real winners and losers in America's lottery obsession.

Guests

Jonathan D. Cohen, historian. Author of For a Dollar and a Dream: State Lotteries in Modern America. Program director of American Institutions, Society and the Public Good at the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.