Rebroadcast: The real winners and losers in America's lottery obsession

The real winners and losers in America's lottery obsession
Americans spend almost $100 billion on state lotteries annually.
That's more money than you spend on books, sports tickets, video games, music and movie tickets combined.
A few big winners, a lot of losers. Including every state that relies on lottery revenue.
So where does the rest of the money go?
Today, On Point: The real winners and losers in America's lottery obsession.
Guests
Jonathan D. Cohen, historian. Author of For a Dollar and a Dream: State Lotteries in Modern America. Program director of American Institutions, Society and the Public Good at the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.