'Third places' strengthen community. Here's how we can rebuild them

July 26, 2023
Emily Baumgartner, left, and Luke Finley, second from left, join friends in a birthday toast at the Tiki Bar on Manhattan's Upper West Side Monday, May 17, 2021, in New York. Restaurants, shops, gyms and many other businesses in New York can go back to full occupancy if all patrons are inoculated. (Kathy Willens/AP)
Emily Baumgartner, left, and Luke Finley, second from left, join friends in a birthday toast at the Tiki Bar on Manhattan's Upper West Side Monday, May 17, 2021, in New York. Restaurants, shops, gyms and many other businesses in New York can go back to full occupancy if all patrons are inoculated. (Kathy Willens/AP)

Third places – communities outside of our homes, schools or workplaces – were impacted by the pandemic.

“These are the places that can try to help rise up the folks that gather there and provide really critical, sometimes life-saving sources and information for communities," researcher Jessica Finlay says.

How can we rebuild them?

Today, On Point: How the rebuilding of third places can strengthen our communities.

Guests

Danielle C. Rhubart, assistant professor of biobehavioral health and demography at Penn State University. Sociologist who studies rural population health, spatial inequality and the structural and social determinants of health.

Jorge González-Hermoso, research associate at the Urban Institute's Metropolitan Housing and Communities Policy Center.

Danielle Maude Littman, assistant professor at the University of Utah College of Social Work.

Also Featured

Bonnie Tsui, author of "Why We Swim" and "American Chinatown: A People’s History of Five Neighborhoods."

This program aired on July 26, 2023.

Jonathan Chang Producer/Director, On Point
Jonathan is a producer/director at On Point.

Anthony Brooks Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

