Behind the Global South's hesitancy to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine

For much of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, commentators in the U.S. and Europe have lamented that only a few countries outside of the West have stood for Kyiv.

“I actually do wish that countries would take a firmer stance on Russia's invasion and Ukraine because it's a clear violation of international law," Lynn Kuok says. "And I think what is important is for countries not to see international law as separate to their realist interests.”

Meanwhile, Russia’s taken direct action to grow its influence in those countries.

Just last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised up to 50 thousand tons of free grain exports to at least six African countries in the next few months.

So, why has the West fallen out of touch with the rest of the world?

“The situation in the Global South is nuanced. It’s not black and white. But … more needs to be done to engage with the Global South," Dmytro Kuleba says.

Today, On Point: A look behind the Global South’s caution towards aligning with the West.

Comfort Ero, president and CEO of the International Crisis Group, a transnational independent organization committed to preventing and resolving deadly conflict.

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Hypocrisy is a common feature on the world stage. The “do as I say, not as I do” approach to diplomacy has become a de facto doctrine used by powerful nations exercising their own self-interest while accusing other nations of exercising their own self-interest.

Take, for example, last week’s Russia-Africa summit held in St. Petersburg. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the leaders of 17 African nations. At the last summit in 2019, 43 African nations were present. Nevertheless, Putin took the opportunity in this year’s summit to present himself as a magnanimous leader easing the plight of nations in need. He offered up to 50,000 tons of grain exports to at least six African countries in the next several months. All for free.

PUTIN [Translation]: Our country is ready to make up for the Ukrainian grain – both on commercial basis and free of charge to those countries in Africa that are in dire need, especially since we expect a record-high harvest this year.

CHAKRABARTI: That interpretation provided by Global News. Now, never mind the fact that at almost the exact time Putin was declaring his largess, Russia was also bombing grain silos and major grain exporting ports in Ukraine. Russian missiles destroyed 60,000 tons of grain in just one attack on the port city of Odessa. And never mind the fact that the Black Sea is infested with mines, making marine shipments of grain nearly impossible. And never mind that Russia also pulled out of a hard-won international agreement to allow the global export of Ukrainian grain. Never mind all that.

Because Vladimir Putin said, at the Russia-Africa summit, that it's Western leaders sneering with hypocrisy. Putin said, “the Western countries are obstructing supplies of our grain and fertilizers” while also “blam[ing] us for the current crisis in the world food market.”

So how does that fall on the ears of the Global South? Leaders in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and South America certainly see through Russia’s ruse. But they also don’t think Putin is entirely wrong about Western hypocrisy, either.

Fact is, since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many nations of the Global South have been unwilling to overtly condemn Russia. That lack of instantaneous alignment with the West has frustrated U.S. and European leaders. Here’s German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock in February.

ANNALENA BAERBOCK: Neutrality is not an option. Because then you are standing on the side of the aggression. And this is a plea we are also giving next week to the world. Again, please take a side, a side for peace, a side for Ukraine, a side for the humanitarian international law, and these times, this means also delivering ammunition so Ukraine can defend itself.

CHAKRABARTI: In response, many leaders and analysts from the Global South have said, "Stop with the Western paternalism. Stop with the lecturing. Stop with the hypocrisy." Or, as Filipino scholar Walden Bello put it on the show Democracy Now last March:

WALDEN BELLO: They really fear that there is an agenda on the part of the U.S., that while this is an unjustified invasion, the U.S. has in fact provoked it and is trying to take advantage of it at this point in time.

CHAKRABARTI: This is On Point. I’m Meghna Chakrabarti.

So, an important question for this moment: How should we best understand the Global South’s perspectives on the war in Ukraine? What does it tell us about the nature of U.S. power, and about how geopolitical influence is changing?

Comfort Ero joins us today. She’s the President and CEO of the International Crisis Group, a transnational independent organization committed to preventing and resolving deadly conflict. Dr. Ero, welcome to On Point.

COMFORT ERO: Thank you very much for having me.

CHAKRABARTI: So first of all, can you give us your read on how nations of the Global South interpreted or read Putin's announcement about that 50,000 tons of grain?

Because I mentioned all the reasons why they might see it as a hypocritical move by Putin, but what's your assessment?

ERO: I think it's still very much part of the efforts by Putin, by Russia to show that he's on the side of the continents, the side of Global South countries, that he says he wants to engage them to show that it's not because of him that they are facing food insecurity or any other sort of insecurity or economic shocks as a result of his own invasion into Ukraine.

But at the same time, I think the countries of the Global South recognize and see the economic impact of the conflict on their countries. They see the inflation, they see the rise in food and oil prices.

I think they also recognize to a certain degree, some of them, even if they still are hedging, they recognize that this war is having quite a negative impact on them. And some of them have chosen not to support Putin. I think he's largely also disappointed that he hasn't managed to sway all of the Global South.

I think when you look at the facts on the ground, when you look at the vote from the general assembly, for example, the two that happened last year, the numbers don't necessarily stack up in Putin's favor, quite frankly.

CHAKRABARTI: So you have written though, and you just mentioned this word again, about nations of the Global South hedging their bets.

Can you explain what you mean?

ERO: It's long tradition and I think it stems from the 1960's, '70s non-aligned movement when the group of countries chose very carefully not to get caught up in the Cold War, period. Now, I would contend, I wouldn't argue or resist the argument from some today that we are entering into a Cold War period.

Certainly, some lines have been drawn and certainly some countries have chosen to remain neutral. Some have decided to abstain. Not to back any one side in the invasion. So nobody's necessarily backing Russia, at the same time, not necessarily backing China.

I think this is in keeping with what we're seeing traditionally over the last few years and decades. That a number of those countries that are non-aligned, that number of those countries now have choices. They can look East, they can look West, they can look towards India, they can look towards Russia. So that type of international relations hasn't necessarily changed.

I think what is very clear in this situation is why either side, some Western capitals and Russia were trying to get allies on either side of the invasion. That certainly hasn't happened. And these countries are, to use the economic term, hedging, are not wanting to be locked into any particular camp and waiting to see how things land.

So I think that's what I mean by hedging. And that's what I mean by neither side or number of countries wanting to sit this out and not tie themselves to one particular side in this conflict.

CHAKRABARTI: I see. And so just to understand a little more clearly, are you saying that the key difference now versus from the '60s and '70s is, as you said, countries now have more choices in terms of relationships and perhaps even closer ties that they might form in, you looked at, said, looking East, West, et cetera, and that did not exist as clearly or powerfully before.

ERO: No, I think in the Cold War, I think there were definitive camps. You had those where the Soviet Union clearly backed certain countries. And you saw there were a number of countries in the U.S. orbit. But this time round, understanding, I think we need to understand where a number of countries in the Global South sit now, more mature, not getting caught up in ideological battlegrounds and having a little bit more confidence.

And certainly, since the invasion by Russia, having a lot more confidence to assert their own positions economically, politically, as to what they want to do and how to define their own foreign and national security interests going forward. That really is what's been happening in the last decade, two decades, and I think Ukraine further exposed that.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. We should probably lay out a couple of definitions here before we proceed further into the analysis. Because some people when they speak of the Global South also include China, for example. I want to hold China aside for just a moment and come back to the role that Beijing has to play here.

But when you speak of the Global South, tell me a little bit more specifically how you define that.

ERO: Actually, I wouldn't leave China out of this calculation. Let me tell you how I read it. Since the 24th of February when the invasion broke out we started talking about the Global South.

It started with China and the position of China. And then it quickly shifted towards India and the balancing act that India was playing, vis-a-vis continuing to trade with Russia, including on arms. And then it shifted to Africa, around about the time of the general assembly last September when President Macky Sall, at the time, the chairman of the Africa Union speaking and warning against the Western Capitals making this a loyalty test between the West and the rest, and particularly Africa.

And then at the time that President Lula came into power then we saw the narrative shifting towards, or the labeling of certain countries. Now Latin America, as Global South and Lula was seen as an internationalist, or a lot of hope pinned that he would take a very front leaning role on the question of the Global South or be like the spokesperson championing what was going on or championing the sort of the Western support or the rest of the world support vis-a-vis Ukraine.

And you saw both President Lula and his counterpart in Columbia say, "No the same stays with us. We are not going to back or we're not going to align ourselves with the West." We recognize that the invasion is wrong, but we are not going to necessarily fall behind a Western position or Russian position.

So it's been interesting how this narrative of Global South have moved from various geographies from China to India. To Africa and Latin America.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay, so when we come back, I want to talk with you more about what you've written as the cognitive dissonance that the West's attitudes toward the Global South, however its definition has changed over time, how that raises some cognitive dissonance among those very countries. So that's what we'll talk about when we come back.

CHAKRABARTI: We're talking about the Global South's view of the war in Ukraine and what it tells us about the nature of Western and more specifically, U.S.-global Influence today.

Now Dr. Ero, you've written extensively about various perspectives held by nations of the Global South when it comes to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. And you wrote something quite interesting, you said, "My colleagues at International Crisis Group and I have argued that the West is right to offer Ukraine military backing, but we should be humble enough to understand why this approach creates a sense of cognitive dissonance outside the West."

So tell me more about that.

ERO: Yes, I think you're quoting from the article I wrote from foreign policy. I remember the rest of it is some of the Global South, the West is demanding sort of their loyalty, like a loyalty test over Ukraine, but not necessarily showing them solidarity in their sort of hour of need.

And it was very much the feeling that a number of countries had, a number of countries, for example, when I would speak to people in the Gulf region, I remember when I was in Doha, the Doha Forum last March and when Ukraine was compared to Aleppo.

The audience reminded that, we have our Aleppo, we have our own crisis, our own conflicts in this region. We have our own conflicts here in Africa and the entire world is not being asked to back one side or the other in these different crises. And so why are you demanding the same from us?

Now, this should not be confused, because I think one of the things I've made pretty clear in the conversations that I've had is that there is clear sympathy towards Ukraine. There is a recognition of the territorial aggression that has been caused here. The principles are up for grabs here.

I think what has left a number of countries in the Global South, irritated and frustrated is a sense in which certain lives matter more than others. And I think that was what was also, and I think still frustrates a number of countries, non-Western countries, there's a sense that the lives of Europe matter more than the lives say of those who have been fighting for countless years, either in Ethiopia, or over the whole issue of Israel-Palestine or other conflicts that you can name. And that was very much what I was hearing in different quarters in the conversations that I was having, whether in Latin America, in Africa or across the Gulf region.

CHAKRABARTI: And when I played that clip from the German federal Minister for Foreign Affairs a little earlier, and she said that neutrality is not an option because then you are standing on the side of aggression. How do you think that falls on the ears of leaders of the Global South?

ERO: I think, again, let's underline it. They're not, at least the global leaders I've spoken to in a number of these countries, non-Western countries, and even the people themselves are not, and it's a tragedy that this is happening in the name of Ukraine. They're not questioning the right of Ukraine sovereignty. Why would countries themselves who have been colonized and who have benefited from a number of these principles, territorial integrity, sovereignty, and who have benefited from the UN charter, now usurp that charter?

So that's one level of debate. At the same time, I think there is, I think it's also worth noting, that a number of these countries themselves, I think there are different reasons why some of them have chosen to hedge. Some of them do have close relationships with Russia. Some of them have Defense PACS with Russia.

And they're very careful in their wording, both publicly and privately. Some will tell you that in private it's a matter of our national security, but in public, will be very careful in how they say it. So there's recognition also of that. But I don't think that this necessarily suggests that all of them are not neutral. And I think it's worth underlying that the Global South is not monolithic. I think there are different countries in the Global South, as well.

CHAKRABARTI: Exactly. Which is why, I don't know exactly. I can't tell you what goes behind, goes on behind closed doors in diplomatic meetings.

You definitely know better than I do on that. So the most insight that we have as the general public are these public statements. And so that's why I'm wondering, If indeed the west i.e., Western Europe and the United States seek greater diplomatic support, let's say, from these nations of the Global South.

Does it do them, first of all, does it do them any good to use the kind of language that I just quoted? And B, what are they misunderstanding about the approach and the needs of African nations or South American nations? Because if they understood those needs better, how would the German foreign Minister or President Biden change their messaging and approach to these countries?

ERO: Good question. Sometimes it feels as though it's a dialogue of the deaf, that sometimes Western leaders, in a sense, need to do a better job at listening and to recognize the concerns of a number of these non-Western countries, as well. I also think it's worth recognizing that it's, again, and I want to underline that it's unfortunate that it's the war or the invasion of Ukraine in which these frustrations, this sort of irritation with the West is being negotiated or it's been dealt with.

It's unfortunate that it's happening on the altar of Ukraine's very difficult fight for its own survival.