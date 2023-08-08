WBUR
Our planet in hot water

August 08, 2023
Islamorada, FloridaJuly 24, 2023Lindsey Smith, who is the coral nursery division leader for Coral Restoration Foundation, cuts samples of coral from transplants to take ashore for safe keeping until the water temperatures go down. Members of Coral Restoration Foundation work to save coral species that are threatened by extremely warm waters due to global warming in the Florida Keys. Coral that had been out planted is being removed from the ocean for safe keeping until the water cools down. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
The waters off Florida and across the Caribbean are reaching record-breaking temperatures. As high as 100-plus degrees Fahrenheit.

If warm seawater is here to stay, what will it mean for all that lives in the ocean and on land?

"This year is unprecedented in terms of how early the bleaching started and the absolute temperature of the ocean that we're recording, and that is well backed up by what I see every single day that I'm on the reefs this summer," Katey Lesneski, geo-biologist, says.

Today, On Point: Our planet in hot water.

Guests

Katey Lesneski, marine biologist and Monitoring Coordinator for NOAA’s (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) Mission: Iconic Reefs.

Peter de Menocal, oceanographer and paleoclimatologist and director of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

Also Featured

Ted Firkins, chief of Interpretation and Education at Biscayne National Park.

Stefano Kotsonis Senior Producer, On Point
Stefano Kotsonis is a senior producer for WBUR's On Point.

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

