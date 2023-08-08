The waters off Florida and across the Caribbean are reaching record-breaking temperatures. As high as 100-plus degrees Fahrenheit.

If warm seawater is here to stay, what will it mean for all that lives in the ocean and on land?

"This year is unprecedented in terms of how early the bleaching started and the absolute temperature of the ocean that we're recording, and that is well backed up by what I see every single day that I'm on the reefs this summer," Katey Lesneski, geo-biologist, says.

Today, On Point: Our planet in hot water.

Guests

Katey Lesneski, marine biologist and Monitoring Coordinator for NOAA’s (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) Mission: Iconic Reefs.

Peter de Menocal, oceanographer and paleoclimatologist and director of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

Also Featured

Ted Firkins, chief of Interpretation and Education at Biscayne National Park.