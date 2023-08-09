Behind the group pushing for a third-party presidential candidate

The political organization No Labels is trying to unite Americans around a third-party candidate for 2024.

But could their efforts backfire and help put Donald Trump back in the White House?

"That's our great worry, is that we will just blindly walk into a reelection of Donald Trump," former U.S. Representative Dick Gephardt says.

Today, On Point: Concerns over No Labels — and whether their bipartisan initiative will ensure a partisan result.

Guests

Jay Nixon, director of ballot integrity for No Labels. Former governor of Missouri from 2009 to 2017. Former Missouri attorney general from 1993 to 2009.

Dick Gephardt, former U.S. Representative from Missouri from 1977 to 2005. He’s leading the bi-partisan super PAC Citizens to Save Our Republic, to block the third-party group No Labels from helping Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. Author of the Age of Betrayal: The Triumph of Money in America and editor of Colossus: How the Corporation Changed America.

Transcript

Part I

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: The political organization No Labels is pushing one message for 2024: bipartisanship.

JOE LIEBERMAN: This year we hope that No Labels common sense division helps to bring our political parties back together, revives our government and reunites the American people.

CHAKRABARTI: That’s Joe Lieberman speaking at a No Labels event in Manchester, New Hampshire in July. He’s one of the founding chairmen of the group and a former U.S. Senator from Connecticut.

Founded in 2010 by Democratic operative Nancy Jacobson, No Labels has worked to create the so-called Problem Solvers caucus in Congress. Jacobson once said of its bipartisan advocacy, “No Labels doesn’t mean ‘don’t have a label,' it just means put the label aside and work together and do what government needs to do.”

This election cycle, No Labels believes what it needs to do is influence the 2024 presidential race, and possibly run their own third-party candidate. According to a recent poll out of Quinnipiac University, that’s something nearly half of voters say they would consider. The group is pushing to get on the ballot in all 50 states, and plans on holding its own convention in Dallas next April.

But No Labels doesn’t mean no agenda. And the 2024 election is not a normal presidential cycle. Critics say that while No Labels claims to champion unity, launching a third-party candidate could instead propel the most divisive political figure in America back to the White House – the twice-impeached, thrice-indicted election denier, Donald Trump.

Political strategist Rick Wilson is one of those critics. Here’s Wilson in a June YouTube interview with Democratic activist Victor Shi.

RICK WILSON: No Labels is a dangerous and pernicious group of people. They are not targeting red states. They are targeting purple states and blue states to pull down Joe Biden’s numbers just enough to let Trump sneak by.

CHAKRABARTI: This is On Point. I’m Meghna Chakrabarti. Where did No Labels come from? And what does it really stand for? What’s behind its drive for a third-party presidential candidate in 2024?

Jay Nixon served as the former governor of Missouri, from 2009 to 2017. He’s a democrat. Just last month, he joined No Labels as the group’s director of “ballot integrity." Jay Nixon, welcome to On Point.

JAY NIXON: Hello, Meghna. Appreciate you having me.

CHAKRABARTI: You have been out of the public eye for going on six years now. What inspired you to join Labels, just late last month?

NIXON: Well, I did have 30 years in elective office and left after two successful terms as governor, and now I practice law and teach at WashU Law School. It takes a lot, as I say, to get me off the bench, and this movement here has done that. It did it because, quite frankly, of ballot access.

I just get really concerned in our democracy when folks look as if they want to limit the public's ability to get things on a ballot. We don't have to look any further than yesterday's results in Ohio to see how relevant that is.

CHAKRABARTI: Yesterday's results in Ohio, meaning the ballot initiative there, that would have changed the threshold for making constitutional changes in Ohio, and that failed. So former Governor Nixon, let me ask you this. What do you think, beyond the ballot integrity piece, which we'll come back to in a second, what do you think No Labels stands for that's so important to have represented on the ballot in all 50 states?

NIXON: You indicated before we were at a historic time, and we really are. About 70% of the people are open to looking at a potential candidate other than the two primary candidates that are in the race right now.

We see our role as doing the ballot access work here early on so that we have the opportunity to have a ballot line in 50 states in the 2024 election. And if the system stays the way, if the situation stays as it is now, have an option then to get folks to run on that ballot line.

CHAKRABARTI: And so the ballot line, meaning getting a No Labels candidate on the ballot in all 50 states.

NIXON: And so it would be the same candidate for president and vice president, each of the states. But the bottom line is we feel the public is demanding an option, demanding an alternative to what's out there. And in this stage of the process we're in, we're trying to make sure that we keep that alternative alive while having an insurance policy against being either a spoiler or someone that helps reelect Trump. Or elect.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So that is the very reason why some of your fellow Democrats are in fact advocating for keeping a No Labels candidate off the ballot. Because they say that any third-party candidate right now would indeed pull votes from President Joe Biden and help elect Donald Trump.

NIXON: Like I said, when you're trying to present into the future what may happen, people are entitled to come up with hypotheticals. The bottom line right now is Americans do not want a rematch of this election, and there are strong reasons why at least one of those candidates should get nowhere near the White House.

No labels is fully aware of that. Folks involved are fully available to understand that risk and challenge, but we do not think that it's the best decision to step aside now. Because of what might happen later on or potentially happen, especially when the public is so demanding that they get not only change, but leaders that they're going to continue to support.

So No Labels is a one-time deal and it's presidential here. This is not a political party. This is an effort to give voters in 50 states, assuming we move forward in this situation and assuming we move on, we will not be doing it if we think we're going to be a spoiler, this will be something in it to win it, if you go.

CHAKRABARTI: A third party candidate has never even come close to winning in modern presidential elections. So what makes you think that No Labels is likely or even has a path to victory this time around?

NIXON: Clearly, these are very different times and I appreciate the historic reference.

Missouri was a big pro state, almost 20% here, but that's not relevant to this discussion because the situation then was much, much different than it is now. The bottom line is this. Why do I think that this is the time for a path to be laid out potentially here? You don't need to look no further than the recent news.

Trump has been indicted three times. Soon, probably the potential of a fourth indictment, and the race is still the same on the numbers against the president. You can look at that a lot of ways, but that should not make people feel sanguine. Those that are criticizing us, that anything we do might elect Trump when the current president has not been able to get any distance, shall we say, even though there's been significant challenges to former President Trump.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. I've been looking at some things that even former members of No Labels have been saying. There was an analysis done by William Galston, he's at Brookings and he was No Labels, one of the co-founders. He actually resigned when the group decided to enter presidential politics.

And his analysis shows that actually, to your point, somewhat, the Democrats are less satisfied with their party than Republicans because nearly all Republicans identify as conservative or very conservative. So therefore, any kind of quote-unquote centrist candidate is far more likely to pull from Democrats than Republicans.

And other groups have put forth analysis that say that if no labels had won just 3% of the popular vote in 2020, Trump would be sitting in the White House. And from what I understand, even No Label's own polling shows Trump winning a three-way race if it were held today. So this is what I don't understand.

Representatives of No Labels continue to say we will not be a spoiler in this race. But all the analysis, all the numbers, point to the almost certainty that it will be.

NIXON: Only if you exclude the fact that if Labels gets great candidates on the ballot, they could win. All of these analysis are making, are assuming that No Labels is not going to be able to get this done.

And if they do, they will not field, be involved in fielding candidates that'll be competitive. And that's just the exact opposite of what the enterprise is trying to do right now.

CHAKRABARTI: I just want to go back to your position for a second as a director of ballot integrity. Again, just because the concern that you and No Labels have about the efforts that Democrats are putting forward to keep a No Labels candidate off the ballot.

I'm seeing here though that No Labels has successfully gotten on the ballot in what, five states so far.

NIXON: I don't have the exact number this morning. I know we're finishing up a couple of more, hopefully to this week and next week. So that number is moving up. Continuing to move up.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. And then simultaneously No Labels was sent a cease-and-desist letter by election officials in Maine when it was discovered that people who were asked to sign, to give their signatures supporting a third candidate on the main ballot, didn't know that by signing No Labels literature, they were also signing to have their party affiliation changed.

So that seems to be something that could potentially interfere with a person's, to be represented appropriately in terms of their voter registration. So do you have concerns with that, regarding ballot integrity in Maine?

NIXON: I think that clearly the folks are working very hard in the field to make sure they educate people as to what they are supporting and providing an additional choice.

I find it extremely, extremely interesting that these things like cease-and-desist letters and all that sort of stuff there's no, I don't, I'm not, I've reached that time in my political career where I'm just not going to say bad things about folks. I just, I did that for 30 years.

I played in that world. I will tell you that it's pretty clear that it's organized effort to limit the ability of No Labels to do what is constitutionally and statutorily protected in all 50 states. The ability to get on ballots, the ability to have citizen initiatives, I consider it extremely dangerous when folks put their efforts behind limiting.

Whether it's No Labels or somebody else, citizens having the right to petition directly their government. And that is what is going on. And plus, it's odd to be out here in the heartlands. And I don't mean anything negative to you or any of the interviewers here, but this just appears to me to be kind of Washington speak in its own self.

They are Democrats saying you shouldn't have ballot access. And Democrats at the same time saying, "Ohio needs ballot access in order to protect other rights." And I think their karma is running over their dogma here.

CHAKRABARTI: I will point out though that Nancy Jacobson, the founder of No Labels is a creature of Washington, if I've ever seen one.

Former finance director for the Democratic party, et cetera. Washington speak might be in the eye of the beholder. But Governor Nixon, standby for just a second because we've got a lot more questions to ask you when we come back. This is On Point.

Part II

CHAKRABARTI: This is On Point. I'm Meghna Chakrabarti, and in just a moment we'll be pulling Jack Beatty, On Point's news analyst into the conversation. But we are joined today by Jay Nixon. He's the former Democratic governor of Missouri, and now he's the director of ballot integrity for the political group No Labels.

Governor Nixon, I agree with you about your concern on any efforts to prevent candidates or ballot questions to appear before voters. You've said a couple of times already in this conversation that you believe it doesn't say good things about our democracy when that happens, but do you think that is a greater threat to our democracy, then the possibility of Donald Trump, who is pretty clearly on the path to authoritarianism, the possibility of Trump returning to the White House?

NIXON: I think the situational analysis of comparing the erosion of a pillar of democracy to any singular election is a mistake. That being said, I think these pillars of democracy need to be protected.

And when folks go start attacking them, then I am here. I'm not being paid or anything like that. This is just, I think, exceptionally important. And I think that while that is a false choice, because we have not moving forward, if we're going to be a spoiler, working to make sure that Trump is not there again, obviously all of us, in that sense.

So just that's my sense of it. I'd be glad to take follow-ups. I may be floating around a little bit.

CHAKRABARTI: But if anyone's attacked pillars of democracy, quite ruthlessly in recent memory, it is Donald Trump. He worked to overturn a presidential election, a free and fair presidential election.

You know that as well as I do.

NIXON: And he's going to pay the penalty for that, in my view. And I think he should. Like I said, I've never, you can search everything in my life. You're not going to find me being a Trump guy, ever, in that sense. I understand the talking point of saying if there's additional competition, even though 70% of Americans want additional option, or if that is even discussed, that it is somehow going to automatically elect Donald Trump, voters elect people.

Voters get to vote. We're treating these voters as if there's some sort of statistical model or some sort of, and that's just not the way it is. We need to have real campaigns about real issues that Americans connect to, that we can get focused on, bringing ourselves together to move forward.

Continuing to run the same people with the same issues and challenges is not going to get that done. And quite frankly, I think the long-term existential problems of this country, of getting people to work together, getting our house in order and moving forward in a united way, is exceptionally, people need to be able to talk to their relatives around the table at Christmas and Thanksgiving.

Okay? This is, we're in a pickle in that world and I think this provides one alternative option that the public wants, that we're still in the early stages of getting ballot access on, as it develops and as this stuff moves forward, I think that it is a very strong and important task that No Labels is about. To give, in essence, to people what they clearly desire.

An opportunity to look at a third party.

CHAKRABARTI: But why this year, because it suddenly occurs to me that challenges to ballot access happen all the time. The very process that candidates and even ballot questions have to go through, they vary state by state, but there are lots of hurdles that they have to overcome.

So why so much passion around putting a third-party candidate on the ballot in all 50 states this time around. When in fact, you've acknowledged as much, there is so much at stake regarding, it's not just one election. It's an incredibly consequential one regarding who ends up back in the White House.

NIXON: I don't think we as Americans should give up our rights just because Donald Trump exists and there are some risks that he might get enough votes to be returned to the White House. That is not what our framers thought about. That is not the way you should de deal with constitutional principles, and I'm the first to admit that Trump is faulty and flawed in myriad of ways.

Okay? But that is not the time then to say, "Okay, we're going to make it really hard for people to put constitutional amendments on. We're going to make it really even harder to get on the ballot. And even if you follow the law, the way we are doing, to get the signatures and get all the stuff, then we're going to continue to fight you and we're going to continue to make it hard and potentially litigate with you through the process."

That is a playbook towards reducing dramatically the ability of the citizens to speak in the 50 states, through the processes that currently exist. The other thing I think some people get confused on, these are 50 separate state statute requirements, and they are ones that our folks are following.

But yeah, I agree with you. There's been a great deal of contention on these ballot proposals. I've litigated, when I was Attorney General for four terms, I litigated a lot of this and we've got 'em going on here in Missouri. Our state auditor and our state attorney general are litigating each other on a ballot issue.

This is important, but they're in court and it's real, it's not being blocked to prevent them from having that appropriate discussion. By folks saying, "No, you shouldn't be able to gather signatures. No, you shouldn't be able to get access." I think that the rights of the citizens through the 14th amendment, through associational rights, all of that sort of thing is extremely important.

And as we divide as a country, and that is what it appears to be going on over the last few years, these sorts of limits on the powers of the people in a democracy are dangerous and I view wrong. Let me pull in Jack Beatty here, On Point news analyst. Hello there, Jack. What do you think about Governor Nixon's assertion that a vast majority, in his words of the American people are actually seeking other options when it comes to their presidential candidates.

JACK BEATTY: There's no question, but the polls show that people are not happy with a repeat of 2020. That's just clear. And until recently, even a majority of Democrats weren't happy that Joe Biden was going to be their nominee. They seem more reconciled now. Republicans much more unified around Mr. Trump.

But the electorate as a whole, feeling we don't want either of these people.

CHAKRABARTI: But Jack, you were also talking before this show, you and I were talking about the idea that if there were another candidate on the ballot, would people actually vote for that person? Americans like to think they have an independent streak when it comes to presidential candidates or politics.

But does that actually play out when they go to the ballot?

BEATTY: Not usually. The Wall Street Journal estimates that only 10% of voters cast a ballot for a different party in successive elections. That's your independent voter, that 10%. The others are leaners, and they tend to fall predictably in the direction they lean, election after election.

So the independent voter is an illusion. And this party, or this group which says we're going to go after that independent voter is staking its claim on something that may not exist. Moreover, you've emphasized, Meghna, the risk that's being run in terms of electing Trump, but when you look at what the pollsters are saying, NBC, Cook Political Report, 538, et cetera, with one voice, they say, what John Della Volpe at Harvard says, quote, "Donald Trump cannot win reelection without No Labels." And No Labels' own polling seems to show that. A poll from December, which they trumpeted as showing the opening for a third party, shows that they would take an otherwise tied presidential election and it would be split.

If they entered the race, it would be Trump, 33. Biden, 28. No Labels, a distant 20. Throwing the election to Trump by their own polling.