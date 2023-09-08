WBUR
'Who are you going to believe, me or your own eyes?': Jack Beatty on the 2024 election

September 08, 2023
An American flag waves. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
In this new weekly special podcast, On Point’s news analyst Jack Beatty offers his unique perspective and insight on aspects of current political life in the U.S. Today, the leading presidential candidates.

Guest

Jack Beatty, On Point's news analyst. He was a longtime senior editor at The Atlantic Monthly, which he joined in September of 1983, having previously worked as a book reviewer at Newsweek and as the literary editor of The New Republic.

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

Jack Beatty News Analyst, On Point
Jack Beatty is On Point's news analyst.

