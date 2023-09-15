WBUR
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
WBUR
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

Sacrifice: Jack Beatty on the sunk moral cost of the Trump supporter

18:16
Download Audio
Resume
September 15, 2023
facebookEmail
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election at Erie Insurance Arena on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election at Erie Insurance Arena on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Listen: Part I of our special weekly podcast featuring Jack Beatty's reflections on political life in the U.S. 

In this weekly podcast, Jack Beatty offers his unique perspective and insight on aspects of current political life in the U.S. In this episode, the tenacity of Donald Trump's most ardent followers.

Guest

Jack Beatty, On Point's news analyst. He was a longtime senior editor at The Atlantic Monthly, which he joined in September of 1983, having previously worked as a book reviewer at Newsweek and as the literary editor of The New Republic.

Jack Beatty News Analyst, On Point
Jack Beatty is On Point's news analyst.

More…

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

More from On Point

Listen Live
Loading...
Close