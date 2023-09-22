WBUR
Saudi-Israel normalization: What's at stake?

September 22, 2023
A plaque used to reserve the seat of the delegation from Israel, is seen during the UNESCO Extended 45th session of the World Heritage Committee in Riyadh on September 11, 2023. (FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)
A plaque used to reserve the seat of the delegation from Israel, is seen during the UNESCO Extended 45th session of the World Heritage Committee in Riyadh on September 11, 2023. (FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

There’s growing momentum for what could be a historic Israel-Saudi Arabia peace deal.

But why now?

"I anticipate that it’s negotiated now because a lot of people are instrumentalizing the potential of Saudi-Israel normalization for political purposes."

Talks between Saudi Arabia and Israel aren’t new, but now the Biden Administration is looking to help broker the potential deal.

"You really only can normalize relations once, right? So, this is a card that you can play once, and once it’s played, that’s it," Yousef Munayyer says.

And when that happens, where could that leave the Palestinians?

Today, On Point: We look at what's at stake for Israel, Saudi Arabia, Palestinians and the United States.

Guests

Nimrod Novik, Israel fellow at Israel Policy Forum. Former foreign policy senior advisor to Israel’s former Prime Minister Shimon Peres. Member of the Executive Committee of Commanders for Israel’s Security.

Aziz Alghasian, fellow at the Sectarianism, Proxies and De-sectarianisation (SEPAD) project at Lancaster University. His research focuses on Saudi foreign policy towards Israel, and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) international relations.

Martin Indyk, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel. Lowy distinguished fellow in U.S.-Middle East diplomacy at the Council on Foreign Relations. He served as President Barack Obama's special envoy for the Israeli-Palestinian negotiations from July 2013 to June 2014.

This program aired on September 18, 2023.

