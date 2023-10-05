Is Donald Trump normalizing political violence in America?

When Donald Trump suggested that General Mark Milley should be executed, it was the latest in a long line of violent rhetoric from the former President.

"When Mr. Trump says something through social media or at his rallies that deprecates another person names another person, those people then get threatened. They get threatened with violence," Mary McCord says.

"Their families get threatened for violence."

Today, On Point: Has Trump normalized political violence in America?

Guests

Esteban Candelaria, reporter with The Albuquerque Journal.

Mary McCord, legal director at the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection. Visiting professor of law at Georgetown University Law Center. (@GeorgetownICAP)

Ruth Ben-Ghiat, professor of history and Italian Studies at New York University. Author of "Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present." She has a newsletter on democracy around the world and in the U.S. on Substack called Lucid.

Also Featured

Brian Klaas, associate professor in global politics, University College London. Contributing writer at The Atlantic.