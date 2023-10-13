Kakistocracy: Jack Beatty on government by the worst

Listen: Find all episodes of Jack Beatty's 2024 notebook here.

On Point news analyst Jack Beatty tells us how a second Trump administration could drastically weaken federal agencies and increase the power of the president.

Guest

Jack Beatty, On Point's news analyst. He was a longtime senior editor at The Atlantic Monthly, which he joined in September of 1983, having previously worked as a book reviewer at Newsweek and as the literary editor of The New Republic.