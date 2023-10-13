WBUR
Kakistocracy: Jack Beatty on government by the worst

29:00
Resume
October 13, 2023
An anti-war protestor holds an upside-down American Flag during a demonstration against war in Iraq and Iran outside the White House on January 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Alex Edelman/Getty Images)
Listen: Find all episodes of Jack Beatty's 2024 notebook here.

On Point news analyst Jack Beatty tells us how a second Trump administration could drastically weaken federal agencies and increase the power of the president.

Guest

Jack Beatty, On Point's news analyst. He was a longtime senior editor at The Atlantic Monthly, which he joined in September of 1983, having previously worked as a book reviewer at Newsweek and as the literary editor of The New Republic.

Jack Beatty's 2024 notebook

Jack Beatty News Analyst, On Point
Jack Beatty is On Point's news analyst.

More…

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Tim Skoog Sound Designer and Producer, On Point
Tim Skoog is a sound designer and producer for On Point.

More…

