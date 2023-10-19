Roundtable: Jewish Americans share their perspectives on conflict in Gaza

As war continues to devastate Israel and Gaza, 7.5 million American Jews are sharing their own struggles.

How are Jewish-Americans trying to process Hamas's attack on Israel earlier this month?

Today, On Point: A roundtable of Jewish-Americans and their different views of what the future holds.

Guests

Yair Rosenberg, staff writer at The Atlantic and the author of the Deep Shtetl newsletter.

Ilan Troen, Stoll family chair of Israel studies, emeritus, at Brandeis University. Lopin Chair in Modern History, emeritus, at Ben-Gurion University in Israel. He lost his daughter and son-in-law to the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7.

Cora Galpern, graduate student at University of Michigan pursuing a master’s degree in social work. Former president of J Street U National Board. She is no longer affiliated with any organization.

Maital Friedman, vice president of communications and Creative and the Muslim Leadership Initiative. Co-director at the Shalom Hartman Institute of North America.