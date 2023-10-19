WBUR
Roundtable: Jewish Americans share their perspectives on conflict in Gaza

October 19, 2023
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 13: People gather for a 'Stand With Israel Rally' in Freedom Plaza on October 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Organized by the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of Greater Washington, people gathered to show their support for Israel following the October 8 surprise assault by Hamas that killed at least 1,300 people and resulted in the kidnapping of 150 hostages that were taken to Gaza. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
As war continues to devastate Israel and Gaza, 7.5 million American Jews are sharing their own struggles.

How are Jewish-Americans trying to process Hamas's attack on Israel earlier this month?

Today, On Point: A roundtable of Jewish-Americans and their different views of what the future holds.

Guests

Yair Rosenberg, staff writer at The Atlantic and the author of the Deep Shtetl newsletter.

Ilan Troen, Stoll family chair of Israel studies, emeritus, at Brandeis University. Lopin Chair in Modern History, emeritus, at Ben-Gurion University in Israel. He lost his daughter and son-in-law to the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7.

Cora Galpern, graduate student at University of Michigan pursuing a master’s degree in social work. Former president of J Street U National Board. She is no longer affiliated with any organization.

Maital Friedman, vice president of communications and Creative and the Muslim Leadership Initiative. Co-director at the Shalom Hartman Institute of North America.

This program aired on October 19, 2023.

