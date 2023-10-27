A republic of fear: Jack Beatty on America’s broken social contract

Listen: Find all episodes of Jack Beatty's 2024 notebook here.

After a mass shooting in Maine, On Point news analyst Jack Beatty turns to 17th century philosopher Thomas Hobbes to try to understand why gun ownership is so prevalent in the U.S.

Guest

Jack Beatty, On Point's news analyst. He was a longtime senior editor at The Atlantic Monthly, which he joined in September of 1983, having previously worked as a book reviewer at Newsweek and as the literary editor of The New Republic.