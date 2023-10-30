WBUR
The latest in the lawsuits surrounding Donald Trump

October 30, 2023
Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Alex Brandon/AP)
In Georgia, three of Donald Trump's lawyers have pleaded guilty to attempting to interfere with the 2020 election.

In New York, another former Trump lawyer is testifying against him in a financial fraud case.

Today, On Point: We'll talk about all that's happened so far, and what the future holds, in the cases against former President Donald Trump.

Guests

Paula Reid, senior legal affairs correspondent for CNN.

Andrea Bernstein, journalist covering Trump legal cases for NPR. Member of ProPublica’s democracy team. Author of American Oligarchs: The Kushners, the Trumps, and the Marriage of Money and Power. Co-hosted the podcasts Will Be Wild and Trump, Inc. (@AndreaBNYC)

Tamar Hallerman, senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Co-host of the AJC's Breakdown podcast.

This program aired on October 30, 2023.

